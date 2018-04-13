How to Completely Disable Mouse Acceleration In Windows

This tutorial was written by Tom's Hardware Community member Krazeee. You can find a list of all their tutorials here.

In this tutorial we will explain how to disable mouse acceleration in Windows 10 by turning off pointer precision. Mouse acceleration can hinder the ability to play games where you need precise aim (for example, First Person Shooters). Pointer precision, hidden in the control panel, causes your mouse to move not only based on movement, but on speed. Changing this option will make your mouse more accurate.

Step 1

Go the Control Panel, select Hardware and Sound, and then Devices and Printers

Step 2

Choose your mouse from the menu of devices.

Step 3

Click the Pointer Options tab in the Mouse Properties window.

Step 4

Uncheck the box next to Enhance pointer precision.

Step 5

Click Apply, then OK. You're done!

Recap

With pointer precision disabled, mouse acceleration will be less of a problem, as your mouse movements will follow your hand movements more exactly.