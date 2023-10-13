Huawei is Still Operating and Hiring in Russia: Report

Officially, Huawei ceased selling consumer electronics and telecom gear in Russia in 2022 after the country started a full-scale war against Ukraine. Unofficially, the company is hiring skilled individuals and supplying Russian government agencies and state-controlled companies with technology. Apparently, unlike its Western peers, the China-based multinational has also kept it R&D operations in Russia intact and spends hundreds of millions of dollars a year, according to a Forbes report.

As it turns out, Huawei has strategically navigated the shifting IT landscape in Russia, expanding its workforce and investment amidst a withdrawal of Western companies following the start of the war. The company hired available talent, focusing on robust research and development (R&D). As a result, Huawei company fortified its presence and increased the staff of its Russian Research Institute (RRI) by two-thirds since the pandemic. In addition, it invested heavily in partnerships with Russian universities and research institutions. The company now invests about $1 billion annually in its Russian operations, which includes its own R&D division and collaborations with universities.

"The money [Huawei spends in Russia] is substantial," a source close to the company said. "Huawei's annual investments in Russian science [amounts] hundreds of millions of dollars. It is a huge amount. Huawei's overall annual R&D budget in Russia is about $1 billion."

Such collaborations ensure a continuous flow of innovation and technological advancement. This investment plays a crucial role in Huawei's sustained operations and its ability to remain resilient and innovative amid turmoil.

After companies like Intel, Siemens, and Nvidia shut down their research centers in Russia, their employees either relocated to other countries, or stayed in Russia and had to find themselves a new job. Yadro (a Yandex subsidiary), Sber, T1, and Huawei capitalized on this opportunity, absorbing a substantial number of these skilled individuals who preferred to remain in Russia.

Specifically, Huawei successfully attracted professionals from Western companies that exited Russia, such as Siemens and Deutsche Bank. This strategy allowed Huawei to enrich its workforce with experienced and specialized individuals, enhancing the company’s competitive edge and operational capacity in the region.

Huawei's commitment to Russia’s academic and research institutions remains steadfast, with significant investments channeled towards collaborations with these entities. Investments reaching $1 billion annually signify Huawei’s intent to tap into Russia’s extensive technological and scientific potential, solidifying its footprint in the Russian IT landscape and ensuring a synergy that fosters innovation and technological advancement. In the end, Huawei bolsters its R&D prowess, whereas Russia retains skilled professionals.