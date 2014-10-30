Hands On: The HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset

Image: Amazon

Recently we got a chance to get our hands on the Cloud pro gaming headset from HyperX. This headset is typically sold from the likes of Amazon for $149.99, but currently it’s on sale for $79.99. We’re not sure when the sale price will be lifted, but it doesn’t matter; this headset is worth every penny, whether its $150 or $80.

Is that an exaggeration? No. I was impressed from the moment I opened the box. Everything you need for an awesome experience is right there packed in foam, from the headset itself to the detachable microphone. My only beef was that it didn’t come with an offline instruction manual so that customers with less patience wouldn’t end up scratching their heads. Then again, the headset is aimed at pro gamers who already know what to do with the contents.

So what’s in the box? Outside of the headset itself, there are two additional ear cups decked out in black velour. You can switch out the leather cups for this second pair, but it’s a real pain. You simply pull off the leather versions and cram the new ones over a lip that’s built around the drivers, but it's difficult to do. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any other way to replace the ear cups. But that’s my biggest complaint.

Moving on, the headset provides audio and microphone jacks. I love this feature, as it means I can plug the headset into anything that provides a 3.5mm audio jack such as a tablet, smartphone, desktop, laptop, the PlayStation 4 and more. However, that also means there’s no USB connector, which in turn means this headset doesn’t light up. Then again, no USB also means Windows doesn’t need to install drivers. Yay.

The headset comes with a “Y” connector for plugging the audio and microphone jack into a single microphone/audio port (like on smartphones). There’s also an extension cord with two male and two female ends for extending the current braided cord. The built-in cord already measures roughly 40 inches, but the extension adds another 72 inches (more or less). That means users could possibly connect the headphones to an HDTV or stereo sitting across the room (or connect to an HDTV and lay in bed while the significant other snores).

Image: Amazon

Want to add even more length to the cord? The box also includes an in-line controller with 40 inches of extra cable. This controller only provides two functions: turning the volume up and down, and allowing the user to speak into the microphone with the press of a button. This option of not having a permanent controller is rather cool.

In addition to the controller, the headset comes with an audio adapter that turns one male connector into two. The company even threw in a special padded travel bag that not only holds the headphones, but provides a pocket with a Velcro lip for storing the extra cabling. Finally, there’s the microphone, which plugs into the left side of the headphones.

So that’s what is in the box. The headset we have is the white model with black accents. The unit is based on black aluminum, highlighted by white plastic covering the drivers, white grips on each side of the black leather headband, and white stitching connecting the top and bottom of the head band. The logo is white printed on a black aluminum plate; the cables are also black, and both sets of the ear cups are black.

Just in appearance alone, the headset looks to be a high quality product. I love everything about this headset, from the stitching to the plush ear cups to the extra cabling for multiple uses. I’m also not really into headphones that light up, so HyperX gets a thumbs up for supplying a headset that doesn’t have a USB connector.

Image: Amazon

So how does this headset sound? Awesome. The audio is crisp, and the lows can be thunderous, which is a good thing. Even on a smartphone, the bass rocks your ears. I tried the headphones with Gameloft’s N.O.V.A. 3, which is an epic shooter on iOS and Android. I also tested the headphones with Dead Island on the PC (my addiction), and I felt pulled into the game more so than when using standard headphones and earbuds.

The headset is powered by 53 mm drivers. Other specs include a frequency response of 15 Hz to 25,000 Hz, a nominal impedance of 60 Ω per system, an ambient noise attenuation of approximately 20 dBa, a total harmonic distortion of < 2 percent, and more.

Honestly, I tried hard to get some distortion out of the headphones, but I couldn’t. For example, I connected the headset to my iPhone and cranked up to music full blast. No distortion. I then connected the in-line controller between the phone and the headset and cranked up the volume on both the phone and the controller. No distortion. I got the same results using my gaming PC, too.

As for the microphone, it measures roughly six inches long. The plug is mounted below the left ear, which has a small cap to cover the hole for when you aren’t using the microphone. I didn’t like this cap because there’s really no place to put it when the microphone is in use; it’s not attached to the white plastic shell. Users might as well toss it into the trash can, because eventually the cap will be lost. If users plan on keeping the microphone attached to the headset, at least it has a bendable “gooseneck" so it can be pushed out of the way.

All in all, I see now why the HyperX Cloud is the official headset for various pro-gaming organizations. The HyperX Cloud also seems to be ideal for PC enthusiasts and audio professionals alike who are looking for an awesome audio experience at a decent price.

That awesome audio experience is right here in the HyperX Cloud pro gaming headset. Not a pro gamer? It doesn’t matter. Just sit back and enjoy the audio ride. Consumers wanting to get their hands on the headset can head to Newegg, Amazon and GameStop. All three retailers seem to be selling the headset for $80, which is an awesome deal for what you get.

