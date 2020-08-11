Intel 11th Gen Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake CPU Flaunts Huge Base Clock Upgrade

Hardware detective @TUM_APISAK has found another Tiger Lake processor hiding in the SiSoftware database. The Intel Core i3-1115G4 appears to be the entry-level chip of the upcoming 11th Generation Tiger Lake family.

The Core i3-1115G4 sports a dual-core design with Hyper-Threading, just like any other mobile Core i3 chip. Notwithstanding, the Tiger Lake chip should outperform its Ice Lake predecessor with relative ease. For starters, the Core i3-1115G4 has the new Willow Cove microarchitecture, allowing the Tiger Lake part to carry up to a 50% larger L3 cache. Intel produces the Tiger Lake lineup on its 10nm++ manufacturing process, meaning the clock speeds should be improved over Ice Lake's 10nm+ node.

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Graphics Execution Units Max Clock Speed (MHz) Core i3-1115G4 2 / 4 3.0 / ? 6 Gen12 Xe ? ? Core i3-1005G1 2 / 4 1.2 / 3.4 4 Intel UHD 32 900 Core i3-1000G4 2 / 4 1.1 / 3.2 4 Intel Iris Plus 48 900 Core i3-1000G1 2 / 4 1.1 / 3.2 4 Intel UHD 32 900

Tiger Lake won't just bring improved processing power, the new 10nm++ chips should also provide substantial improvements in graphics. The top Ice Lake processors had Gen12 units topping out at 64 Execution Units (EUs). Gen12 Xe graphics will boost the number of EUs up to 96, which represents a whopping 50% improvement.

Intel Core i3-1115G4 (Image credit: TUM_APISAK/Twitter)

The Willow Cove microarchitecture and the improved 10nm++ process could be the main contributors to Tiger Lake's impressive clock speeds. According to the SiSoftware submission, the Core i3-1115G4 reportedly has a 3 GHz base clock, which is a 1.5X increase over its predecessor, the Core i3-1005G1. It remains to be seen whether the boost clock will enjoy the same type of improvement. Assuming this is an engineering sample, there is still room for some improvements.

After a bit of a tease, Intel has confirmed that it will formally announce Tiger Lake on September 2 via a virtual event. If you're an Intel aficionado, you should definitely mark the day on your calendar as the leaks suggest that Tiger Lake will generate quite some noise.