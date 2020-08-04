Intel 665p M.2 SSD Gets EoL Date Less Than a Year After Release

Intel SSD 655p (Image credit: Newegg)

In what might come as a shock to many, Intel yesterday announced the discontinuation of its Intel SSD 665p. The 665p (codename Neptune Harbor Refresh), which was the successor to the Intel SSD 660p, debuted in the November of last year.

According to Intel's Product Change Notification [PDF], the drives will be available to order until January 31 with the final shipment date taking place April 30.

Intel cooked up the 665p with a similar recipe used the 660p. The drive arrived with a Silicon Motion SM2263 NVMe SSD controller, alongside Intel's own 96-layer 3D QLC (quad-level cell) NAND chips. Instead of a major overhaul, the 665p was more like a refresh.

The 665p brought better performance and endurance in comparison to its predecessor, but the pricing wasn't as convincing as we had hoped. We don't why exactly Intel is discontinuing the 665p, but we suspect it's to free up production space for Intel's next generation of QLC drives.

Product Name Product Code MM# Intel SSD 665p Series (512GB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Generic Single Pack SSDPEKNW512G901 999GPA Intel SSD 665p Series (1.0TB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Generic Single Pack SSDPEKNW010T901 999GPC Intel SSD 665p Series (2.0TB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Generic Single Pack SSDPEKNW020T901 999GPD Intel SSD 665p Series (512GB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Generic 100 Pack SSDPEKNW512G9 999GPZ Intel SSD 665p Series (1.0TB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Generic 100 Pack SSDPEKNW010T9 999GR0 IntelSSD 665p Series (2.0TB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Generic 100 Pack SSDPEKNW020T9 999GR1 Intel SSD 665p Series (1.0TB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Retail Box Single Pack SSDPEKNW010T9X1 999HHA Intel SSD 665p Series (2.0TB, M.2 80mm PCIe 3.0 x4, 3D3, QLC) Retail Box Single Pack SSDPEKNW020T9X1 999HHG

The 665p's retirement shows that Intel is ready to move on to 144-layer NAND. A report from May of this year suggested that the chipmaker's 144-layer QLC SSDs were already in the works. The new drives (codename Keystone Harbor) are reportedly scheduled to hit the markets later sometime this year. The exact time frame is uncertain. Intel aims to bring its entire SSD portfolio on to 144-layer NAND next year.