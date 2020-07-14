Intel Announces Discontinuation of All 9th Generation Core-X Series Processors

Well ahead of their actual discontinuation date, Intel has announced the dates from which you will no longer be able to purchase the 9th-Gen Core-X series processors. The information comes through Intel's usual PCN (product change notification), and it covers all 9th-Gen Core-X chips including the big Core i9-9980XE.

These include the boxed and tray versions of the i7-9800X, i9-9820X, i9-9900X, i9-9920X, i9-9940X, i9-9960X, i9-9980XE, and the Xeon W-2102, W-2104, W-2123, W-2125, W-2133, W-2135, W-2145, W-2155, W-2195 chips.

This discontinuation doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Intel has already had its 10th Generation Cascade Lake X chips on the market for quite some time, which includes the mighty Core i9-10980XE -- not that we were fond of it.

This discontinuation will take place over the course of about a year. Customers and clients will be able to place their last orders no later than January 22nd 2021, after which any open orders won't be cancelable anymore. The absolute last 9th-Gen Core-X series CPUs have to be shipped out by July 9th 2021 at the latest.

Of course, this is only good news for prices. If you're looking to build an affordable system with one of these chips, they'll be quite cheap over the next year as all inventory gets cleared. After that, you can expect prices to rise again as owners of the rare unused chips sell them at a premium to system admins looking to replace broken chips without building entirely new systems.