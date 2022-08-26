Intel Arc A770 Shown off in Case Modder Video

Intel is flexing its marketing muscles around its Arc Alchemist lineup, even though the cards themselves are still missing from the world at large (with the exception of China, which has current exclusivity on the entry-level Arc A380). The company has enlisted tech-streamer Robeytech in a bid to deliver its secretive and coveted Arc A770 to be integrated - and showcased - in case modders' creations. If you need a refresher on Intel's Arc (understandable given how long they've been talked about), here's everything we know.

All three creations - signed by LiquidHous, Blue Horse, and PC Werkz - integrate Intel's Arc identity within tones of blue and violet. The three systems are beautiful in their own way, making good use of liquid cooling installation to enhance the cards' clean, industrial design.

Building upon its marketing campaign, Intel launched its "Gamer Days" promotion just yesterday, which runs from August 25th through September 30th. Through it, participants will be given a chance to bring the LiquidHaus system home, and there are a series of deals with hardware prizes that, in some instances, reach $10,000.

Intel's Arc launch has been postponed multiple times over problems with inconsistent, poor drivers and the alleged board partner manufacturing cancellations "due to quality concerns." As a result, everyone is still waiting for quality reviews showcasing the customer value of a third player in the high-performance, discrete GPU segment.

One would expect that Intel's accelerating and increasingly serious marketing efforts mean that Arc's worldwide launch is closer than one might think. While initial performance reviews on (imported) Arc A380 cards showcase meager performance (which is to be expected from Intel's entry-level product), overlocking endeavors that have sidestepped Intel's voltage controls show that there's considerable grunt available in even entry-level Arc cards.

Hopefully, that Arc A770 cards are already hitting tech influencers' hands means they're also being distributed to review outlets - with a fast-approaching release date lock-in. We'll just have to wait and see.