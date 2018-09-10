DigiTimes: Intel To Outsource 14nm Chips To TSMC (Updated)
UPDATE 10:45 PT 9/7/2018: Intel responded to our queries with the following nebulous statement (which does not deny outsourcing): “In response to the stronger than expected demand environment, we are continuing to invest in Intel’s 14 nm manufacturing capacity.”
We also spoke with representatives that indicated that Intel continues to use external foundries for some products, but would not elaborate on specific partners or products.
Original Coverage --
DigiTimes is reporting that Intel intends to outsource 14nm chipsets and "several other" 300-series processors, possibly meaning the Coffee Lake chips, to TSMC to aid in production. The news comes as details of Intel's struggles with 14nm chip production surface from multiple sources. The shortages largely stem from the company's delayed 10nm production, which has pushed unexpected demand back to its 14nm manufacturing lines.
It seems counter-intuitive for Intel to outsource production of its Coffee Lake processors, especially due to design complexity and trade secrets, so we are skeptical. Outsourcing the H310 chipset, which has been plagued by poor availability for months, seems more plausible.
These relatively simple chips would seemingly be easier to port over to TSMCs foundries, albeit on a different node, especially (as DigiTimes notes) given the company's partnership with Intel on other products, such as the SoFIA SoC's and Stratix FPGAs. Currently the 14nm chipsets are clogging Intel's 14nm foundries: in most cases the company has to create one chipset for each processor, so easing that production load would free Intel up to produce more 14nm Coffee Lake processors.
The signs of an impending shortage of Intel's 14nm chips became clear when the company announced during its latest earnings call that "Our biggest challenge in the second half [of 2018] will be meeting additional demand, and we are working intently with our customers and our factories to be prepared so we are not constraining our customers' growth."
But signs of Intel's 14nm struggles had emerged even before the company publicly acknowledged the issues. Intel's 14nm H310 chipsets have been in short supply, or simply unavailable, since May 2018. Several Taiwanese OEMs, including Acer's CEO Jason Chen, stepped forward last week and said that 14nm CPU shortages are already impacting their supply chains.
We followed up last week with pricing and availability analysis and found that many of Intel's non-K SKUs, meaning the cheaper models that generate less margin, are experiencing a sharp rise in pricing. Intel's Core i7-8700K is also popping in and out of stock at major retailers, suggesting that the company is having a hard time meeting demand.
Over the weekend, SemiAccurate unveiled purportedly internal HPE documents that highlight the severity of the shortage. The documents, which pertain to Intel's data center Xeon processors, instruct the company's sales representatives to 'steer demand' from unavailable models to other Xeon products that are available, or to recommend AMD's EPYC processors.
Going to be real interesting how that's handled. With any virtualization technology (VMWare, HyperV, Citrix...etc), you can NOT mix AMD with Intel in a single virtualization host cluster. You can however create AMD and Intel clusters with like CPUs, but even then the CPU generation feature-set will be to the lowest common denominator. This is important when having to do things like vMotion (live migration of a running VM from one host to another).
I don't think this is true, but if it were, TSMC would be maybe 6 months away from delivering the first shipment (but probably more like a year). It doesn't make sense for Intel to increase 14nm production for Q2 2019 ... unless Intel has decided it's 10nm is never going to happen.
It could make sense if you were still manufacturing a significant volume of 22nm chipsets and other support functions that don't require cutting-edge process, want to shut down those 22nm plants for upgrade to 7/10nm but don't have enough spare 10/14nm capacity to accommodate the transition.
Chipsets and other support chips will stay on 14-22nm for many more years, especially if 10nm and beyond continue being more challenging than expected.
Its a big reason why even with a good chip like Epyc AMD is not going to be taking a ton of the market share like some people want. It would be more gradual if at all since those bigger companies are not willing to invest that much to change over for some better performance.
Chipsets. Not CPUs.
According to this:
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/14nm-processor-intel-shortage-9000-series,37746.html
So, that increase in demand for 14 nm probably could not be accommodated and is now being shunted off to TSMC.
I wonder how much extra demand AMD can absorb, before they must also start increasing prices.
Sharing the same dies between server, HEDT, and upper-mainstream desktop has advantages and drawbacks, for them. The benefit is they can offset weak demand in one segment with healthy demand in another. But, if demand really surges in any of those segments (particularly the 4-die EPYCs), it will probably affect pricing in all.
That might be a distinction that is lost in translation. As we noted, it doesn't seem logical that Intel would/could shift CPU's over, but we also aren't the only media outlet to make the (possibly erroneous) decision that DigiTimes is referring to CPUs as well here (emphasis mine):
Intel makes many CPU lines. While it is highly unlikely that Intel would outsource desktop and server CPUs to an external fab, embedded, IoT, mobile, etc. wouldn't be far-fetched - let the fabs that already do low-power, lower-margin 14nm stuff for everyone else take care of your own too.
With Intel swallowing Altera, I'll hazard a guess that a fair amount of 14nm volume is going into those $500-7000 FPGAs.
The only problem with farming out low power parts is the margin game, though. You really need scale and native manufacturing to pull some solid profits out of those, but perhaps Intel could shave a few points off those legendary 60%+ margins for the sake of actually shipping product :P
They have clearly over committed to 10nm, and not just they, but also their long suffering poodle partners like laptop makes, are pretty screwed. I expect a new enthusiasm for amd mobile from them.
I even suspect they may have begun transitioning fabs irreversibly.
They are failing to meet existing demand, and surreally plead the proliferation of chipsets (a result of their price gouging. for which they are widely despised).
Spreadtrum, Mediatek and a swathe of other budget SoC designers outsource their cheap chips to TSMC, UMC, GloFo, etc. Seems to work perfectly fine for everyone else.
When your own in-house wafer processing can't meet demand, the margin on low-margin products doesn't matter much: you'd much rather spend your finite wafers on flagship products that earn over 1M$ per wafer than support functions that earn less than 100k$ and may have an effective opportunity cost exceeding 900k$ per wafer to keep in-house. If it costs 5k$ extra to outsource low-margin wafers, that's comparably dirt-cheap.