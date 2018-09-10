Intel Core i7-9700K Performance Results Reportedly Leak

Credit: El Chapuzas Informático

Spanish media outlet El Chapuzas Informático today published a review of the upcoming Intel Core i7-9700K octa-core processor, detailing reported performance results. The review is a first of its kind and should be taken with a grain of salt as it it was published before Intel has even announced an official release date for the new processor.

El Chapuzas Informático looks to confirm what we expected all along. Its Intel Core i7-9700K is an eight-core processor that lacks Hyper-threading capabilities. The chip is clocked at a modest 3.6-GHz base clock, but it's capable of boosting to 4.9 GHz on a single core or 4.6 GHz on all cores. It also has 12MB of L3 cache, 16 PCIe lanes, Intel HD Graphics 630 and a 95W TDP (thermal design power). The Core i7-9700K comes with support for the typical mix of instructions set, such as MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, EMT64, VT-x, AES, AVX, AVX2, FMA3 and TSX. So no surprises there.

The Spanish media paired the Intel Core i7-9700K processor with an unreleased, high-end Z390 motherboard (probably an Asus or MSI, judging by the color and design of the VRM heatsinks and rear I/O cover), a pair of G.Skill TridentZ DDR4 modules at 3,600MHz and an MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming Z graphics card.

As tradition dictates, El Chapuzas Informático began its review with a mix of synthetic benchmarks. The Core i7-9700K came out on top on wPrime's single-threaded test, beating Intel's own i7-8700K and AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X. However, it fell behind the Core i7-8700K and Ryzen 7 2700X in wPrime's muli-thread test. As a matter of fact, the Core i7-9700K was no match for the Ryzen 7 2700X or even Ryzen 7 1700X in Cinebench 15 or AIDA64's memory test. The processor did manage to edge out the Ryzen 7 2700X in the x264 benchmark; however, the difference was small and within the margin of error. So, it could have been a fluke.

The Core i7-9700K topped the synthetic graphics benchmarks and real world gaming charts as expected. But to be fair, the Core i7-9700K was only marginally faster than the i7-8700K in gaming; however, it was likely bottlenecked by its GTX 1070 graphics card. El Chapuzas Informático got its engineering sample to 5 GHz on all eight cores by bumping the voltage up to 1.4V. Unfortunately, the Spanish media failed to mention if the processor was completely stable.

We look forward to fully testing Intel's new 9000 series processors when they launch, likely later this fall.