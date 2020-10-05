Intel Iris Xe Max GPU Spotted in Leaked Benchmarks

Intel Iris Xe Max graphics have shown up in some leaked benchmarks, and also indicate the possibility that Xe Max is the name for DG1, Intel's first discrete GPU.



In a SiSoftware entry, the GPU is shown with 96 execution units and 768 streaming processors. The benchmark also shows a clock speed of 1.55 GHz, a 1MB L2 cache, and 3GB of VRAM.

(Image credit: SiSoftware)

Also interesting is that the benchmark record shows the laptop used for testing is a Coffee Lake-based Intel reference platform. If it's a validation system, the CPU name may simply be wrong, but it's also a good possibility that this Iris Xe Max is DG1, a discrete GPU, and it wouldn't matter which CPU it's used with.

Intel isn't being coy about the Iris Xe Max name. A badge for it showed up previously in an Intel promotional video on YouTube for the company's recent rebranding.



A leaker on the Chinese social networking site Weibo, whom we can't verify, has suggested this GPU will launch in a device called the Acer Swift 3X with a TGP of 25W, and 4GB LPDDR4x-4266 for VRAM. Take that, however, with a massive grain of salt.

(Image credit: Weibo)

It seems most likely that Iris Xe Max graphics will debut alongside Tiger Lake-H series processors, but we'll find out for sure whenever it officially launches.