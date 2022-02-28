Intel May Have Already Revealed 13th Gen Raptor Lake Chipset Specs

Intel recently published an updated datasheet for its 600 Series Chipset Family Platform Controller Hub (PCH). If you hit the "PCH SKUs" bookmark to the left side of the linked webpage or download the PDF and head to Page 14, you will see a table like the one below. As your eyes move down the table, you will see some values separated by a slash. The first value is correct with regard to Intel 600 series chipsets. According to some admittedly fragile logic and Japan's Uniko's Hardware, the second value, as highlighted, could represent the changes we will see when Intel's 700 series chipsets arrive.

(Image credit: Intel, Uniko's Hardware)

Above, you can see that it looks like there will be some spec changes affecting motherboard PCIe lanes and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 specs. Please add some salt here, but if we assume these changes represent the move to the Intel 700 series chipset, then the upcoming Intel B760, H770 and Z790 motherboards will pivot towards providing more PCIe Gen4 lanes while trimming available PCIe Gen3 lanes. The final PCIe lane totals remain the same, but users probably won't complain about this rebalancing to newer, faster standards. Remember, these are maximum figures for the PCIe Gen3/4 lanes, so motherboard makers might implement slightly different options, depending on the product and target market.

The above table also shows that users can expect the maximum number of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 ports to increase from four to five, transitioning from Z690 to Z790. These are the fastest USB ports on the chipset, supporting up to 20 Gbps transfers.

The H610 chipset won't get a 700 series replacement following the above table analysis logic.

Intel 13th generation Core series processors, codenamed Raptor Lake, will launch later this year. Intel seems to be quite far along in development with this next generation, and we have seen several benchmarks and other leaks in recent weeks.

Intel confirmed 600 series and 700 series desktop platforms would be cross-compatible. In other words, the LGA1700 motherboard you might already own and use for your Alder Lake CPU should be fully compatible with Raptor Lake chips.

(Image credit: Intel)

Our most recent news coverage regarding Intel Raptor Lake was precipitated by Intel's Investor Meeting 2022. Intel demoed a working desktop based upon its 13th Generation Core Raptor Lake processor at the event using Intel 7 process technology. Intel also gave a little teaser of the features and performance boost to expect (see above image).