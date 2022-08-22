Intel Unleashes Alder Lake PS CPUs: Up To 14 Cores at 45W

Intel has launched its Alder Lake mobile processors for IoT. These new processors, previously codenamed Alder Lake PS (opens in new tab), are designed to deliver dramatic increases in single- and multi-threaded edge applications and enhanced graphics and AI acceleration. There are four performance tiers with the top Alder Lake mobile chips with HL suffix featuring up to 14C/20T, clock speeds up to 4.8 GHz, up to 96 Iris Xe EUs, and up to a max 45W TDP.

From the intro, you will feel the Alder Lake PS series brings more power to edge applications than ever. Intel boasts that the new mobile chips will deliver “up to 4x faster graphics and up to 6.6x faster AI inference performance” compared to its 10th Gen Core desktop CPUs.

(Image credit: Intel)

The new Intel 7 process technology chips bring hybrid processing to edge computing for use in retail, education, hospitality, and healthcare. In addition, Intel’s Thread Director also works with modern OSes like Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2021 LTSC, Ubuntu, SuSe, Red Hat, and WR Linux, among others – to get the most out of the mix of Performance and Efficiency cores and ensure they are leveraged appropriately.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel’s new mobile IoT processors also have powerful integrated GPUs. Specific SKUs pack in up to 96 Iris Xe EUs. Devices powered by these Alder Lake PS chips can expect o connect up to four 4K60 displays or up to a single 8K display. Moreover, the GPU supports AI acceleration via Intel DL Boost.

Elsewhere, Intel’s newest IoT processors/platform offers support for up to DDR5-4800, LP5-5200 (2R), and up to DDR4-3200 memory, up to 16 PCIe 4.0 lanes on the CPU, up to 12 PCIe 3.0 lanes on the PCH, plus four Thunderbolt 4 lanes for fast data transfers and more connectivity, and supports both the Intel oneAPI IoT Toolkit and the Intel oneAPI Base Toolkit.

(Image credit: Intel)

As these are mobile processors, Intel supplies them to device makers in BGA packages with low-z height, ideal for space-constrained mobile and IoT devices. While the top-end 65W max power consumption of the fastest new Alder Lake PS chip might seem pretty high, the laptop chips Intel launched in January scaled up to 115W max turbo power.