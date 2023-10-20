Intel Withdraws from Web Summit Following Israel Remarks

Intel and Siemens AG have withdrawn from the Web Summit technology conference in Europe following comments made by Paddy Cosgrave, the event organizer, who criticized Western nations for their support of Israel in the wake of Hamas attacks, reports Bloomberg. Various noteworthy venture capitalists and tech executives have also chosen not to attend, making a significant impact on the event.

Intel confirmed its decision to withdraw without giving a detailed explanation. Intel has extensive operations in Israel on both the manufacturing and design sides of its business. This move underscores the political sensitivities that global corporations often have to navigate in their external engagements and partnerships.

Siemens AG, a German multinational, was a major sponsor slated to play a substantial role in the summit, which is still scheduled to take place next month in Lisbon. However, the company reviewed the ongoing situation and chose to discontinue its partnership and participation in this year's event, indicating the significance of the controversy stirred by Cosgrave's remarks.

The fallout from Cosgrave's comments has not been limited to corporate participants. Influential individuals in the tech and venture capital sectors, such as Garry Tan from Y Combinator and Ravi Gupta from Sequoia Capital, have rescinded their plans to attend the summit. Additionally, multiple tech executives from Israel have also decided to forego participation this year, furthering the summit's loss of key contributors and attendees.

In response to the backlash, Paddy Cosgrave issued an apology, expressing regret for the hurt his comments caused. He admitted that the timing and presentation of his statements had caused significant distress, extending his apologies to those who felt offended or hurt by his words. Despite Cosgrave's efforts to mend the situation, the loss of significant sponsors and attendees poses a challenge to the success and impact of the summit.