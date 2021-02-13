A first look at Intel's UHD 750 Graphics on 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs

A poster on the Chinese Bilibilli forums has managed to grab one of Intel's (yet unreleased) Rocket Lake SKUs, the Core i5-11500, and focused exclusively on benchmarking the chips integrated graphics. The chip comes with Intel's most powerful desktop iGP to date, the UHD 750 which promises to be significantly faster than its predecessors.

According to the latest scuttlebutt, Intel will offer two Xe iGP variants for Rocket Lake-S. One configuration consists of the UHD Graphics 750 (GT1) engine with 32EUs, and the other is a less powerful variant called the UHD Graphics 730 (GT1) with 24 EUs. Luckily we get to see the performance of the more powerful UHD 750 graphics today.

The tester ran 3DMark TimeSpy on both the Core i5-11500 and the Core i5-10400, the Rocket Lake chip managed a score of 11500 points and 10400 points for the older Comet Lake part.

The difference in performance accounts for a 52% generational improvement between the two chips, which falls right in line with Intel's promised 'up to' 50% faster graphics over the previous generation.

It's cool to see Intel's new desktop Xe integrated graphics in action; the tester also showcased League of Legends and CSGO gameplay, and most of the time the frame for both games was above 100FPS at a resolution of 1080P, which is very respectable for an integrated graphics chip.

But Intel is not done with Xe graphics, there are also rumors that Intel's 12th Gen Core architecture, Alder Lake, (Tweeted by @Komachi) will receive an upgraded Intel Xe chip with 96EUs. This would theoretically triple the performance of Rocket Lake's UHD 750 graphics.

It's great to see Intel getting competitive again with its integrated graphics performance. Hopefully the company will continue to keep increasing the performance of its IGPs with each new generation, which would be a nice change of pace from the multiple rounds of Gen9-based chips.