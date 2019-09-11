Xeon and Other Intel CPUs Hit by NetCAT Security Vulnerability, AMD Not Impacted
Credit: ShutterstockResearchers at Vrije University in Amsterdam revealed on Wednesday that Intel's server-grade processors suffer from a vulnerability, which they dubbed NetCAT. The vulnerability enables a side-channel attack that can infer what a CPU is working on and is said to rely on issues with two Intel technologies found primarily in the Xeon CPU line: Data-Direct I/O Technology (DDIO) and Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA). According to the researchers, AMD chips aren't impacted by the bug.
Intel said in a security bulletin that NetCAT affects Xeon E5, E7 and SP processors that support DDIO and RDMA. An underlying issue with DDIO--which has been enabled in Xeon processors by default since 2012--is what enables the side-channel attacks. Vrije University's researchers said that RDMA allows their exploit to "surgically control the relative memory location of network packets on the target server."
According to the researchers, the vulnerability means that untrusted devices on a network "can now leak sensitive data such as keystrokes in a SSH session from remote servers with no local access." Right now the only way to defend against these attacks would be to disable DDIO entirely, but the researchers said disabling RDMA could help, at least a little bit, for anyone unwilling to give up DDIO in their servers.
Intel said in its bulletin that Xeon users should "limit direct access from untrusted networks" and use "software modules resistant to timing attacks, using constant-time style code." The Vrije University researchers said those software modules wouldn't actually defend against NetCAT, however, and would only theoretically help with similar exploits in the future. So the most secure option remains disablement.
Vrije University's researchers disclosed NetCAT to Intel and the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre on June 23. They received a bounty for their report (they didn't specify the amount) and coordinated the vulnerability's disclosure with Intel. More information about NetCAT is available via this research paper; it's also been assigned the CVE identifier of CVE-2019-11184.
You say that, they also have security flaws.
However I always take this with a bit of a pinch of salt, as ultimately, these flaws are being discovered by people being paid to find these flaws, and Intel still currently hold the mass market share, especially in commercial / business industry. So ultimately, its where you'd direct all of the funding and research of cyber security.
You'd also be directing a lot of that work into the working industry, which are still predominantly Intel.
I believe AMD will also have it's series of flaws, just there is less focus to find them. Not to say there is no focus, but less.
Agreed. Flaws are more often found in major market holders as they will target them first. It is like when they said "CMacs don't get viruses" yet there have been a few, especially in recent times. It just takes time for these to be found.
That said my favorite part is this:
ANY IT admin would have a network designed to already do this. This is an issue that will only be seen by people who do not secure their networks properly.
What do you mean?! Macs DON'T get Viruses !
No, because If I was a hacker trying to steal information, I'd definitely NOT go for the OS that holds around 80% of the market share :LOL:
Most of those security problems won't be aimed at the general home user anyway, if an advanced enough programmer wanted to do the research and exploit these, they wouldn't be desperate to get into Steve's from Liverpool home computer so they can look at his Ibiza photos.
Also, why just talk about AMD? Is there less interest in finding bugs in ARM? Do they have less market share or their market segments are less interesting? No they aren't.
The truth is Intel on deserved 1'st place of all major CPU vendors.
Look at where ARM CPUs are used compared to x86 CPUs are used. What do you think is a more appealing target, cell phones or data centers? And Intel still has the vast majority of data centre market share.
Edit: Well this is embarrassing, as pointed out below I forgot about the huge embedded market for ARM.
I think that all those embedded devices are way, way more appealing target than data centers. Because data centers will just roll out update next week and security hole is mitigated while majority of embedded devices won't have any updates until they are decommissioned several years later.
All or most of these side channel attacks seem to require you to already have malicious software running on the machine. For an embedded device that seems like it would be difficult (and if they succeed it's probably game over at that point), but for cloud computing data centres a would-be hacker can simply rent a VM.
Edit: But yeah, I did somehow manage to forget about embedded systems when I thought about where ARM is used, derp...
But at the same time, its not like nobody has been trying to target AMD specifically to find flaws in their architecture -- do you not recall the shortsellers, "Viceroy" and their AMD scandal with that Israeli "IT" company? Millions and millions of dollars were on the line there, and I'm pretty sure with that potential purse, they didn't do a half-assed job in trying to find vulnerabilities. (the issue for them was that the risk of the vulnerability was relatively low and proper mitigations were very easily and quickly applied - well that and everyone started to see the scam for what it was).
You are right in sentiment, but I don't think the disparity is too terribly major. I am fairly confident that the people finding these flaws are testing for them on both AMD and Intel -- Intel certainly would have interest/benefit and resources to make it so.
That said, I also believe that AMD is pretty quiet on Intel vulnerabilities, because if they start marketing for that, it could easily turn around and bite them at some point in the future.
In fact, no, Windows has more vulnerabilities because it is important to the anti-virus market, one example is Android, you will only get a virus (although Google services works like Spyware) if you download something outside your store (I mean virus appears in the Play Store, as it already had in the Ubuntu Snap Store there will always be vulnerability and someone wanting to exploit it after all is part of life with the technology level today).
I wasn't referring to vulnerabilities, it's logical that if you are attempting to infiltrate a market, you will naturally aim for the one that holds a huge market share, where the most common people are using it, easy information, plenty of stupid people using the software without adequate protection, easy picking
What about installing a keylogger, so you can steal his online banking password and empty out his bank account? Or get enough info to steal his identity and take out a big loan in his name? Or encrypt his hard drive and charge him $1k to unlock it? After succeeding at one of those, a few times, poorly-secured home users start to become much more attractive targets.
While you're not as big a target as a multinational corporation, the average home user also isn't nearly as well secured. Don't be complacent.
Yeah, side-channel attacks aren't the main vulnerability for embedded devices without web browsers or some other way of executing remote code.
You, sir, are a crackpot.
Also, enable XON/XOFF flow control and be sure to use ZModem for your file transfers.
