Lenovo's Legion Radeon RX 6900 XT Pictured: Coming Closer?

A Lenovo product manager has published the first pictures of its upcoming Radeon RX 6900 XT Legion graphics card. The board looks as monumental as the renders released a few months ago, and the very emergence of the photos may indicate that the product is close to release.

Lenovo's Radeon RX 6900 XT Legion carries AMD's flagship Navi 21 GPU in its maximum configuration with 5120 stream processors as well as 16 GB of GDDR6 memory connected to the chip using a 256-bit interface. Just like AMD's reference cards, it has two eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors. That means Lenovo isn't going after extreme factory overclocking for this board, unlike traditional add-in-board (AIB) makers that install three eight-pin power connectors on their custom Radeon RX 6900 XT products.

(Image credit: WolStame/Weibo)

The AIB presumably uses a proprietary printed circuit board (PCB) and comes equipped with a massive triple-slot cooling system featuring three fans that resemble a cooler used on reference AMD Radeon VII graphics cards several years ago.



Meanwhile, to appeal to modern enthusiasts, Lenovo equipped its cooling system with RGB LEDs that highlight the Radeon RX 6900 XT model on top and the Legion brand on the back. Also, there is a highlighted 'R' located on one edge of the card.

(Image credit: WolStame/Weibo)

The graphics card was pictured by WolStame, who happens to be a Lenovo China Gaming Desktop Product Planning Manager (according to VideoCardz), and published on his Weibo page. WolStame said that the AIB is an engineering sample, though it looks rather solid.

(Image credit: WolStame/Weibo)

At this point, it is still unclear whether Lenovo will use its Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards exclusively with its Savior Blade 7000P 2021 gaming PCs or will also sell them separately, just like it does with its Legion-branded monitors and other gear. After all, what's the point of developing an exclusive graphics card for just one PC?