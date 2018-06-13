Lenovo Crammed A Hexa-Core CPU And 128GB Of Memory Into A Laptop

by - Source: Lenovo
7 Comments

Lenovo headed to London to take part in AEC Magazine's NXT BLD conference, and the company used the event to launch a new ThinkPad P-Series mobile workstation. The new ThinkPad P52 packs a serious punch--Lenovo crammed a hexa-core Intel Xeon processor, an Nvidia Quadro P3200, and up to 128GB of memory in a 15" body to help you crunch through the most demanding workloads while you're on the go.

The new ThinkPad P52 mobile workstation was designed to take on today’s most demanding workloads--such as 3D rendering, video editing, AR and VR content creation, and artificial intelligence simulations--in a portable solution. The mobile workstation boasts impressive specifications, including some of the most powerful components that you could hope to fit into a computer that's still light enough to be lugged around.

The ThinkPad P52 also includes an optional 4K UHD panel with 100% RGB color gamut, 10-bit color depth, and 400nits brightness. If 3840x2160 isn’t enough pixels for you, the P52's dual Thunderbolt ports can drive an 8K display panel. The laptop is also compatible with the ThinkPad Thunderbolt workstation dock, which gives you more I/O ports for non-portable devices like monitors, printers, and external input peripherals.

Lenovo didn’t announce the price range for the ThinkPad P52 mobile workstation, but the company said the device would be available before the end of the month. See Lenovo’s website for more information about the company’s new powerhouse mobile workstation.

Specifications
Lenovo ThinkPad P52
Processor8th Generation Intel Xeon and Core CPUs
GPUUp to Nvidia Quadro P3200
MemoryUp to 128GB DDR4
8GB/16GB/32GB non-ECC DIMMs
8GB/16GB ECC DIMMs
Total Storage CapacityUp to 6TB
Ports(3) USB-A 3.1 Gen 1
(2) USB-C/Thunderbolt 3
(1) HDMI 2.0
(1) mDP 1.4
(1) Mic/Headphone Combo Jack
(1) SD card reader
(1) Smart Card Reader 1
(1) RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
(1) Kensington Lock Slot
Integrated 4-in-1 Card Reader
(MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC)
WLANIntel 9560 802.11ac + Bluetooth 5.0
WWANFibocomm 4G LTE (Cat 9)
Display15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080):
300nits, 72% color gamut
15.6” UHD (3840 x 2160) Touch:
400nits, 100% Adobe color gamut
Battery90WHr
Power Supply170W
Dimensions (W x D x H)377.4 x 252.3 x 24.5mm
4.86 x 9.93 x 0.96"
WeightStarting at 5.4lbs (2.45kg)

You'd Also Like

About the author
Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
7 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • lun471k
    Nothing special with having a 6-core CPU in a laptop... the 8700/8700k has 6 cores.
  • TechyInAZ
    Anonymous said:
    Nothing special with having a 6-core CPU in a laptop... the 8700/8700k has 6 cores.


    I'm pretty sure he was emphasizing the 128GB of memory, I don't know of any laptop to date that has support for over 64gb of RAM.
  • wilcox.peter
    The real question is when can we order this laptop from Lenovo?
Display All 7 comments
Most Popular
  1. Redesigned Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops Target Entry-Level Gamers
  2. Razer Core V2 External Graphics Enclosure Review
  3. Alienware 17 R5 Review: Powerful Gaming, Back in Black
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.