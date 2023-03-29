Live
Intel Data Center and AI Webinar Liveblog: Roadmap, New Chips, and Demos
Five nodes in four years.
Intel will hold a webinar today, March 28, at 8:30 am PDT to provide an update on the company's Data Center and AI roadmaps and businesses. Given Intel's recent teasers on Twitter, we expect new product announcements and perhaps demos with head-to-head benchmarks against AMD's silicon.
We already know the broad strokes of Intel's existing plan. The company is attempting to execute a daunting roadmap that includes five new process nodes in a mere four years — an unprecedented and audacious goal designed to bring it back to the leadership position in the data center.
Intel will pair its new process tech with a re-thinking of its Xeon roadmap that includes the new efficiency-focused Sierra Forest chips and high-performance Granite Rapids models. The Sierra Forrest chips debut the company's Efficiency cores (E-cores) in its Xeon data center. These are designed to address Arm contenders, not to mention AMD's coming 128-core 5nm EPYC Bergamo processors that take a similar approach. Intel also has its Xeon Emerald Rapids and Granite Rapids chips with standard Performance cores (P-cores), and we expect to learn more details about these chips, too.
Intel's goals are far-reaching, but the company has definitely had plenty of challenges as the Sapphire Rapids Fourth-Gen Xeon CPUs and Ponte Vecchio Max GPUs worked their way to market, with several missteps leading to extended delays. However, the company says it has solved the underlying issues in its process node tech and revamped its chip design methodology to prevent further delays to its next-gen products.
Today the company will reveal if the Xeon roadmap remains intact, and perhaps outline some new goals, too. Intel's Sandra Rivera, the executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and AI group (DCAI), will host the event. We also expect to see Lisa Spelman, the corporate vice president and general manager of Xeon products.
Pull up a seat; updates will appear below as the show begins.
Intel is working to develop a broad portfolio of software solutions to complement its portfolio of chips.
Rivera explained that Intel often looks through the lens of CPUs to measure its total data center revenue, but is now broadening its scope to include different types of compute, like GPUs and custom accelerators.
Sandra Rivera has taken the stage to outline that she will cover the new data center roadmap, the total addressable market (TAM) for Intel's datacenter business', which she values at $110 billion, and Intel's efforts in the AI realm.
Test
Get instant access to breaking news, in-depth reviews and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Hardware. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.