AMD Unveils Zen 4 CPU Roadmap: 96-Core 5nm Genoa in 2022, 128-Core Begamo in 2023

AMD CEO Lisa Su shared the company's Zen 4 CPU roadmap today at its AMD Accelerated Data Center event, which includes a 96-core Genoa model and a 128-core Bergamo chip, adding yet more excitement to the event after it unveiled the EPYC Milan-X chips with up to 768MB of L3 cache and the Instinct MI250X GPU that also debuted at the show. AMD also shared its first details of the 5nm TSMC process it will use for the new Genoa and Bergamo chips.

The new roadmap covers the fourth-gen EYPC processors. The 128-core Genoa will come on the 5nm process in 2022, while the 128-core Bergamo, also on 5nm, will come to market in 2023. Bergamo comes with a new type of 'Zen 4c' core that is optimized for specific use cases — that means that AMD's Zen 4 chips will come with two types of cores, with the 'c' cores obviously being the smaller variants.

Here's the TLDR for AMD's Zen 4 CPU roadmap:

“Genoa” will have up to 96 high-performance “Zen 4” cores, implement the next generation of memory and I/O technologies in DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 and drive platform capabilities that perfectly balance the Zen 4 core, memory, and I/O to deliver leadership performance

“Bergamo” is a high-core count compute engine, customized for cloud native applications that demand high density thread density. Featuring 128 high performance “Zen 4 C” cores

"Bergamo” has all the same features as Genoa including, DDR5, PCIe 5, CXL 1.1, same RAS, and the full suite of Infinity Guard security features, and it is socket compatible with Genoa

Genoa will have the 5nm process from TSMC, and AMD says it offers twice the density and power efficiency of the 7nm process that powers the current-gen Milan chips. It also offers 1.25X of the performance of the 7nm process. That also bodes well for the consumer-focused Ryzen Zen 4 chips as well.

Genoa supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, along with the CXL 1.1 interface that allows for coherent memory connections between devices. Genoa will launch in 2022.

AMD has created a new 'Zen 4c' type of Zen 4 core, with the 'c' signifying that this core is for cloud-native workloads. The Zen 4c cores debut in the 5nm Bergamo, which is socket-compatible with Genoa and uses the same Zen 4 instruction set. It's likely that these cores are smaller than the standard Zen 4 core that will debut in Genoa, with certain unneeded functionality removed to improve compute density. Bergamo will ship in the first half of 2023 and comes with the same overall feature set as Genoa, so it has features like PCIe 5.0, DDR5, and CXL 1.1.

These new architectures follow Naples, Rome and Milan.

