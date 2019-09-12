Compute Express Link Victory Lap as Synposys, ARM Foster Ecosystem

Credit: IntelSynopsys has announced the industry’s first Compute Express Link (CXL) IP solution. The DesignWare CXL IP provides a complete solution for FInFET processes and is compliant with the CXL 1.1 specification. Meanwhile, in a victory lap for CXL, Arm has confirmed its commitment to the protocol, raising questions about the future it sees for CCIX.

Intel announced the Compute Express Link 1.0 protocol in March as an open, low-latency and cache-coherent interconnect between the CPU and accelerators and memory, that builds upon the PCI Express infrastructure by leveraging PCIe 5.0’s physical and electrical interface. Since then, numerous members have joined the consortium, and it has published the CXL 1.1 specification.

Similarly, Synopsys’ DesignWare CXL IP is built upon its PCI Express 5.0 IP, which it says reduces the integration risk. The complete solution consists of a CXL controller, PHY, and verification IP. It is compliant with the CXL 1.1 specification and supports all CXL device types (such as AI, memory expansion and cloud chips) and its three protocols: CXL.io, CXL.cache, and CXL.mem. The controller has a 512-bit architecture that supports x16 links, and it also has additional RAS capabilities. This enables up to 16 lanes at 32GT/s data rates.

Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Intel Fellow and director of I/O Technology and Standards at Intel provided following comment: "With support from leading IP providers like Synopsys, we're well on the way to a robust, innovative CXL ecosystem that will benefit the whole industry."



The CXL PHY IP is available for 16nm, 10nm and 7nm processes. The controller and verification IP are also available now.



