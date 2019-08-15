Logitech Announces Ultra-Thin Lightspeed and Wired Gaming Keyboards

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech announced its first ultra-thin gaming keyboards, the G915 Lightspeed Wireless and G815 Lightsync RGB, equipped with their new low-profile mechanical switches. The keyboards will be available online this month, with the G815 going for $199.99 and the G915 for $249.99.

The keyboards feature an exceptionally slim aluminum chassis reinforced by a steel base – helping cut down their total height to just 22mm. Of course, the height reduction is also down to the new Logitech GL low-profile switches. They measure in at just half the height of the existing Romer-G switches and have a shorter actuation distance of 1.5mm as opposed to 2mm. Their total travel distance is 3mm and actuate with 45g of force. Currently, there’re three variations of these switches to choose from – the GL Clicky, which provides the most audible and tactile feedback, the GL Tactile for more subtle feedback and the GL Linear which has a completely smooth keystroke.

As its name suggests, the G915 Lightspeed Wireless differs from the G815 in the fact that it supports Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless protocol – allowing for a response time of just 1 millisecond. Impressively, the on-board battery is claimed to pack enough juice for up to 135 days of non-stop gaming without backlighting, or over 12 days (assuming eight hours of gaming per day) with an RGB lightshow going on. The G915 can also be used during charging when plugged in via the included micro-USB cable and reaches full charge in 3 hours.

Both the G915 and G815 also feature five dedicated G-keys for custom macros, as well as media controls and a volume scroll-wheel. Moreover, there’s also a USB 2.0 pass-through port available with full-power throughput for charging other devices.