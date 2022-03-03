Mainstream Alder Lake NUCs Are Here: ASRock Launches NUC 1200 Box PCs

ASRock Industrial has unveiled one of the industry's first ultra-compact form-factor PCs based on Intel's Alder Lake-P processors. The new ASRock NUC 1200 Box-series systems are designed to serve as general-purpose as well as office computers, a market segment that Intel itself either decided not to address with its own NUCs, or yet has to fill.

ASRock's NUC 1200 Box-series includes three models based on different 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake-P' processors with a 28W processor base power: the NUC Box-1260P (Core i7-1260P, four performance and and 8 efficient cores, Iris Xe graphics with 96 execution units), NUC Box-1240P (Core i5-1240P, four performance and and 8 efficient cores, Iris Xe Graphics with 80 EUs), and NUC Box-1220P (Core i3-1220P, two performance and and 8 efficient cores, UHD Graphics with 64 EUs). The CPUs can be paired with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory (using two SO-DIMMs), an M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, and/or one 2.5-inch SATA drive.

(Image credit: ASRock)

Being aimed at different market segments — including home PCs, home-theater PCs, entry-level gaming PCs and office PCs — ASRock's NUC 1200 Box-series UCFF systems are equipped with rather advanced connectivity, which includes a Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth adapter, two 2.5GbE ports (which will be appreciated by enterprise customers), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectors, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, four display outputs (one DisplayPort 1.4a, two USB Type-C, and one HDMI 2.0), and an audio jack for headsets.

In a bid to address business security needs (and ensure compatibility with Windows 11), the PCs come with an onboard TPM 2.0 IC. Meanwhile, there is no watchdog timer, so ASRock's NUC 1200 Box-series machines are not exactly useful for embedded applications.

All machines come in a plastic chassis measuring 110.0 × 117.5 × 47.85 mm and weighing around a kilogram.

(Image credit: ASRock)

In addition to NUC 1200 Box-series UCFF PCs, ASRock will offer NUC 1200 motherboards for system integrators that can procure their own chassis. These motherboards will be powered by various 12th Generation Core U and UE-series 'Alder Lake' processors with a 9W or 15W TDP and will also feature one COM (RS-232/RS-422/RS-485) header. See exact specifications below.

As always, ASRock Industrial does not disclose MSRPs of its embedded offerings as prices depend on volumes as well as actual configurations.