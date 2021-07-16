Trending

ASMR for Gamers: Watch Police Steamroll $1.6 Million in Bitcoin Equipment

By

What's the hash rate now?

Malaysian Police
(Image credit: YouTube)

As you can see in the video below, Police in the Malaysian city of Miri steamrolled an estimated $1.6 million (RM5.3 million) worth of equipment that was being used to illegally mine Bitcoin.

Miri District Police Chief ACP Hakemal Hawari told Dayak Daily that 1,069 mining rigs were gathered over the course of six raids that led to the arrest of six people, all of whom were charged with stealing electricity supply and "fined up to RM8,000 [$1,900 USD] and jailed for up to eight months," according to a translated version of the report.

Those seizures pale in comparison to the roughly $408 million (£320 million) worth of cryptocurrency that the Metropolitan Police Service recently confiscated. But two key factors make this case stand out: Miri police literally steamrolled a bunch of equipment during a global chip shortage, and they did so on camera, by golly. 

Yes, we know that these are ASICs being crushed, and not the GPUs that we gamers lust after. However, the success of Bitcoin is more than indirectly linked to the success or failure of GPU-driven coins like Ethereum, et al. So feast your eyes and ears on this:

We've heard of police arresting cryptocurrency miners for stealing electricity before. We've also covered the Chinese government shutting down mining operations entirely and encouraging other people to report suspected miners to the authorities. But this is the first we've heard of police destroying mining rigs with a steamroller.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • King_V
    I guess they haven't heard of electronics recycling? Seems like a better solution than a landfill.
    Reply
  • JarredWaltonGPU
    King_V said:
    I guess they haven't heard of electronics recycling? Seems like a better solution than a landfill.
    The problem with that is these ASICs can only be used for mining Bitcoin. And if you sell them, the most likely buyers will be Bitcoin miners, who will continue sucking down loads of power — and could very well end up just running them in a different illegal operation that's stealing electricity.

    I suspect there was debate and ultimately someone felt this stuff was best treated like illegal drugs. Cops don't normally sell seized crack and meth at auction, right? 🙃

    But yes, the environment loses either way. Still satisfying to watch, in a warped sort of way.
    Reply
  • salgado18
    By Brazilian law, if the authorities can seize an illegal mining or lumber activity, the standard procedure is to burn the equipment, because it could be impossible to take them out, and if they leave them there, the previous owners or other people can just come back and resume operations.

    I guess it's similar. Selling it would just give other miners the equipment, and there may not be a way to recicle them within the law. Well, better than burning them, I guess?
    Reply
  • daworstplaya
    More good news.
    Reply
  • sstanic
    mmm that was so satisfying..nice and crunchy..
    Reply
  • drdccd
    Welldone Malaysia police.
    Reply
  • spongiemaster
    JarredWaltonGPU said:
    I suspect there was debate and ultimately someone felt this stuff was best treated like illegal drugs. Cops don't normally sell seized crack and meth at auction, right? 🙃
    No, they're given out as Christmas bonuses.
    Reply
  • warezme
    At first I was like why are they destroying all those power supplies, ASIC, ok. Tough little buggers. The roller is having trouble crunching them.
    Reply
  • Sippincider
    warezme said:
    Tough little buggers. The roller is having trouble crunching them.

    Somewhere Malaysia has to have an industrial shredder, one that can literally pull down engine blocks and would have this equipment for appetizers..
    Reply
  • ConfusedCounsel
    Stealing power to mine coins, bots to hoard inventory, and using coin to launder money. It seems crypto attracts criminals. Also, people overleveraging to mine coin with Robinhood like investments in GameStop. So, inexperienced investors are setting themselves up for a massive fall. Seriously, time to regulate. Sorry, forgot that has to wait until we determine if this inflation is transitory or sustained.
    Reply