Arduino Co-Founder Will Take Your Questions Live on the Pi Cast

On the next episode of our Raspberry Pi flavored show, The Pi Cast we have a very special guest joining us. Arduino co-founder, Massimo Banzi.

As well as being the co-founder of the Arduino project, Banzi is also its chairman and CTO since 2004. Banzi has also worked as an interaction designer, educator and open source hardware advocate. Banzi has worked as a consultant for clients such as: Prada, Artemide, Persol, Whirlpool, V&A Museum and Adidas.

The Arduino Success Story

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We'll be asking Banzi all about the meteoric rise of the Arduino project, from the earliest boards all the way to its latest incarnation, the R4 Uno range. We'll also have a selection of Arduino boards to talk about as we move through the story.

The Arduino Uno R4 Minima is the fourth version of the famous Arduino Uno form factor and sees the venerable Atmel ATMEGA328P replaced with a powerful Renesas RA4M1, Arm Cortex-M4 running at 48 MHz. In this world of always connected devices and Internet of Things, the new Arduino Uno R4 WiFi has the same Arm-Cortex M4 as the Minima, but adds an ESP32-S3 co-processor to handle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connetivity. The R4 WiFi also features a Qwiic / StemmaQT connector for use with compatible sensors / components.

We've got a full review of both boards for you to read ahead of our show.

Put Your Questions to Arduino Co-Founder Massimo Banzi

(Image credit: Future)

The Pi Cast is a live show and we would love for you to join us and ask your questions directly to Banzi.

Questions are asked via the live chat box, and can be asked while the show is live, or you can drop a question in the chat before the show.

We will endeavour to ask all of your questions. time permitting.

We can't wait to talk to Banzi, and ask your questions directly to the Arduino co-founder.