Maxsun GeForce RTX 4070 Ti MGG Cooler Boasts Five Fans

China’s Maxsun has showcased its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti MGG. Described as a flagship by the firm’s social media channels, the new graphics card appears to be the first in the Mega Gamer GPU series (MGG). It has some interesting curves, but the most remarkable thing about the MGG design, as shown in the video, is that it sports five fans.

At first glance, the Maxsun GeForce RTX 4070 Ti MGG looks like many of the fat, triple-fan RTX 40 series cards currently available. You can see triple spinners on its front side, which are likely 90mm fans. So far, so ordinary. However, look down at the card from the top, and you'll see two tiny fans blowing toward the motherboard.

Some Photoshop guestimation using the 12VHPWR connector as a reference size (21mm wide) indicates that the small fans are about 50mm in diameter. They are not the smallest fans we have seen in modern PCs, but hopefully, they can be controlled separately in software to take the edge of any 'whiny' sound.

If you watch the video above, you will see another frivolous feature of the Maxsun GeForce RTX 4070 Ti MGG. It has what appears to be a detachable magnetic RGB strip that snaps to the top of the card in the promo reel. This looks like it could be an LCD with text and logos, but as it isn't shown animating (other than cycling color), we think it's just an RGB strip with a black stencil over it. In some other current-gen Maxsun cards, this RGB accessory is self-contained, offering three lighting modes or turns off using a single switch.

The social media video isn’t very informative, but that is by design. Maxsun says that the official launch of the MGG card will be next week. It asks that we stay tuned for details about the launch event and release date in the next few days. Thus, there is no evidence of this card on the official Maxsun website at the time of writing.

