Microsoft Prepares for More Modern Windows at Computex

Roanne Somes presents at Microsoft's press conference. Credit: Tom's Hardware



At Microsoft’s Computex keynote here in Taipei, Roanne Sones, corporate vice president of operating systems platforms, detailed Microsoft’s vision for a modern version of Windows.

Credit: Tom's Hardware

It includes, she said, enabling features, like seamless updates, security, 5G and LTE and sustained performance. Additionally, she pointed out that there should be delighting factors such as cloud connectivity, the ability to fit on several form factors, and inputs from pens, touch and even gaze.