Microsoft Testing New Office Key

Credit Microsoft

Microsoft appears to be testing out a new “Office key” on their in-house keyboards. This new key sports the Office logo and seems to replace the existing Menu key - the often overlooked key nestled between the Function and Alt keys. According to the prominent Microsoft leaker @WalkingCat, Microsoft sent a survey to testers who were using a keyboard with the Office key running on a May 2019 update of Windows 10. Questions included if the users had tried any of the Office-based shortcuts, if they enjoyed using the key and if they would want to see it implemented on a laptop.

Microsoft appears to be looking for even more ways in which to integrate their software with their hardware, as the advent of a dedicated Office key could come as a welcome addition for power users. The value of this key would likely be determined by how and if one uses Word, Powerpoint, Excel and other Office programs. Currently, the Menu key languishes on the keyboard of many PC users, while third party manufacturers have sometimes switched it out for function keys of their own.

If Microsoft goes through with the proposed changes, the keyboards will presumably debut on Microsoft’s own peripherals or Surface laptops and 2-in-1s. It’s unclear whether or not this modification will make any difference to most PC users, though it does seem like a solid attempt at updating the keyboard for those locked into the Office Suite.

When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson said that the company "doesn’t respond to rumors or speculation."



Updated June 18, 3:35 p.m. ET with comment from Microsoft.