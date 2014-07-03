Trending

Microsoft Working on Windows 8.1 Update Fix

Back in mid-October, Microsoft released Windows 8.1, a free update for Windows 8 customers that was made available in The Windows Store. Over the last several months, Microsoft has made it very clear that Windows 8 customers will need to update their platform to the latest in order to receive security updates and platform fixes.

Unfortunately, there's a chunk of Windows 8.0/RT 8.0 consumers who have been unable to install the Windows 8.1 update, getting the evil Blue Screen of Death when attempting the upgrade. The good news is that a fix is coming, as Microsoft is currently testing a patch in "select markets."

"This (Windows RT) pilot program is an example of ways we're experimenting to help ensure more of our customers benefit from a continuously improving Windows experience," a Microsoft spokesperson told Paul Thurrott. "Similar to how the Windows 8.1 Update [1] process works today, the pilot program will automatically update consumer Windows 8 and Windows RT machines for free to Windows 8.1 Update and Windows RT 8.1 Update in select markets."

Customers who want to update now can check the Windows Store to see if it is offered. If not, the RT version of Windows 8.1 can be downloaded from the Microsoft Support web site and installed manually. Thurrott notes that both Windows 8.0 and Windows RT 8.0 customers will need to first install update 2871389 before applying the Windows 8.1 update.

Once Windows 8.1 is installed, customers will likely see Windows 8.1 Update 1 in Windows Store, which also needs to be installed in order to receive security updates and patches (not to mention cool new features). Microsoft is expected to launch Update 2 sometime in August, possibly followed by Update 3 or the Windows 9 "Threshold" public preview. 

26 Comments
  • TechyInAZ 03 July 2014 15:02
    Luckily I never had this problem when upgrading to windows 8.1. But I did see a ton of people that weren't as successful as I was.
  • SaiausV2 03 July 2014 16:03
    What about the constant wifi drop? Since I upgraded to 8.1, my desktop won't keep a connection for more than an hour - whilst my other devices happily chug away.
  • Pherule 03 July 2014 16:25
    Finally. This has taken Microsoft way too long. Getting dozens of customers coming up with the 8.1 upgrade failing, this was getting really annoying.
  • antilycus 03 July 2014 16:42
    Just go back to Windows 7...thats what most people have done...or switch O/S's all together. Windows 8 is the probably the worst product microsoft has EVER released
  • antilycus 03 July 2014 16:43
    @SaiausV2 - that problem has been happening since the launch of WIN8 and there is still no answer. MS is pointing fingers at the hardware manufactures and They are pointing the finger at MS.
  • unimatrixalpha 03 July 2014 16:54
    Skip Windows 8 and wait for Windows 9.
  • SaiausV2 03 July 2014 16:54
    @antilycus - which is unfortunate, I was speaking with my wife last night about it and mentioned that very same solution of rolling back. Ugh.
  • Christopher1 03 July 2014 19:27
    What about the constant wifi drop? Since I upgraded to 8.1, my desktop won't keep a connection for more than an hour - whilst my other devices happily chug away.
    Not likely to be Windows 8 or 8.1, more likely to be your wireless card and/or router. Enough said.
  • qlum 03 July 2014 20:23
    I personally think Microsoft should not have hidden the update in the store which a lot of users never touch, if they just made it like a service pack a lot more people would have installed it by now. But yea the people having problems should be fixed.
  • applegetsmelaid 03 July 2014 22:32
    I miss the days where they referred to these as "service packs." I used to get excited about those.
