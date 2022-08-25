Microsoft Won't Drive Up Xbox Pricing Amidst PS5 Price Hike

Sony's decision to increase the price of its PlayStation 5 game consoles due to inflation rates and the global economic environment has surprised the industry, as this is not something console developers usually do. But since the company did it, Microsoft will not follow suit with its Xbox Series X|S machines.
Our colleagues from WindowsCentral (opens in new tab) have asked Microsoft about its plans concerning the prices of its latest Xbox consoles and got a relatively unambiguous answer.
"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500)."
Just like Sony, Microsoft still cannot meet the demand for its Xbox Series X game console almost two years after its release. Amazon sells these systems (opens in new tab) only to qualifying customers with invites. In contrast, Newegg offers Series X only in combos (opens in new tab)valued well above the MSRP of $499 (with a $709 (opens in new tab) combo being the cheapest option). Even though demand for Xbox Series X exceeds supply, Microsoft has no plans to hike the product's price, at least for now.
With an estimated 16 million units sold worldwide, Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles are somewhat less successful than Sony's PlayStation 5, whose life-to-date shipments exceed 22 million. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Xbox is traditionally considerably less popular than Sony's PlayStation in Japan and Europe.
Like Sony's PlayStation 5, Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X|S game consoles are based on system-on-chips designed by AMD and featuring Zen 2 general-purpose cores and an RDNA 2-based graphics processing unit. The latest consoles from Microsoft and Sony have similar, yet incompatible, system architectures too and even have identical RAM and storage capacities (16GB GDDR6, 1TB storage). Microsoft's consoles are produced by Foxconn and Flextronics, whereas Sony uses its production capacity and Foxconn's services.
In general, the two companies seem to face similar challenges with parts procurement, production capacity, logistics, and inflation rates, yet only Sony decided to increase the pricing of its PS5.
On the other hand, consoles are not usually something the typical person falls for marking over, but rather habit.
Most people out there looking to get a console probably have one in mind, and wouldnt easily be convinced otherwise.
Besides myself, I know quite a few people in my gaming circle of friends out there who have a long history of Playstation and Xbox console owning and gaming over PC mostly due to cost factor. However, the past 2 years of both Sony and Microsoft to not be able to keep up with demand have pushed many to give up even trying for a 5th generation console of either brand (Xbox S doesn't count). Several I know got into PC gaming for the first time last holiday season as consoles were still MIA a year later. I helped three build their first gaming PC. The XB gamers specifically didn't miss a beat with already having an XB account for easy tranition to Windows based PC gaming. Falling GPU prices due to the cryptocurrency crash and excess PC hardware inventories further makes building one's first gaming PC even more attractive.
It’s been so long I’m not even interested anymore. Don’t care if they ever sell another one. good luck on them selling games when they can’t even get the hardware out the door
Instead of raising prices they should focus on making more hardware. That way they could have actual sales and make some money