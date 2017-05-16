MindMaze’s MindMotion Pro System Uses VR To Treat Stroke-Related Impairments

MindMaze is putting its expertise and seed funding to good use. The company announced that it's bringing its MindMotion Pro system to America to help treat stroke-related ambulatory impairment and other brain trauma injuries, following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

MindMaze first launched the MindMotion Pro upper-limb neurorehabilitation platform in 2013 in Europe. Since then, “hundreds of patients” have received successful treatment. Now, American stroke patients have access to the same treatment. The FDA granted MindMaze 510(k) clearance for MindMotion Pro, which allows the company to now offer the technology to American hospitals.

The MindMotion Pro system allows patients to start their recovery in as few as four days after suffering a traumatic stroke. MindMaze uses VR games to help patients engage in their therapy and kickstart their recovery. The MindMotion system maps the patient’s movements to a virtual avatar and presents them with various interactive exercises “that are based on standardized neurorehabilitation principles.”

MindMaze said that research derived from data collected by Clinique Romande De Readaption/EDFL in Sion, Switzerland indicated that MindMaze Pro helped encourage chronic stroke sufferers to do their rehab exercises and promoted higher intensity training. MindMaze said that Lausanne University Hospital-CHUV “reported 100% of patients forgot they were in a hospital.”

MindMaze’s MindMotion technology could have dramatic effects on the well-being of hundreds of thousands of Americans every year. According to Strokecenter.org, 600,000 Americans suffer a stroke for the first time every year, and 185,000 suffer a recurring attack. That’s nearly 800,000 people each year who could benefit from the MindMotion treatment system. The system could also have a positive effect on treatment costs.

“Our work at the forefront of neuroscience and virtual reality allows patients to recover faster and return more fully to the life they lived before injury,” explained Dr. Tej Tadi, CEO, and founder of MindMaze. “Over the last decade, we’ve honed this therapy to be cost-effective for both patients and healthcare providers.”

In addition to launching MindMotion Pro in America, MindMaze announced the launch of MindMotion Go in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland. The MindMotion Go platform is an extension of the MindMotion Pro treatment platform meant for chronic stroke patients. The MindMotion Go system can be used in a hospital or clinical environment, as well as inpatient and outpatient situations.