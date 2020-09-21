Minisforum X35G Ice Lake Powered Mini PC Coming this October

Minisforum are no strangers to NUCs and mini PCs. Minisforum have just announced their next NUC, based around a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 and hopefully learning from their past mistakes with their previous mini PC the AMD Ryzen powered DeskMini DMAF5. This may not be a gaming PC for AAA games, but it might just be what you need for working from home.

DeskMini X35G Specifications Processor 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 1005G1 Processors 2 Core/4 Threads Base Frequency 1.2GHz，Max Turbo Frequency 3.4GHz 4 MB Intel® Smart Cache TDP 15W GPU Intel® UHD Graphics (300MHz- 900MHz) Memory DDR4-3200MHz 16GB （Onboard） Storage 1×M.2 2280 NVME SSD (pcie3.0 4X) Intel® Optane™ Memory Supported Storage Expansion 1×2.5 inch SATA3.0 HDD or SSD Support , 1×M.2 2280 SATA SSD Support Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI support (Intel® WIFI6 AX200，BT 5.1 pre-install） Video Output HDMI 2.0(4K/60Hz, Display Port（4K/60Hz), USB-C（Thunderbolt 3 5K / 120Hz） Audio Output HDMI 2.0, Display Port, 3.5mm audio jack , Peripherals Interface RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet×2, USB 3.1 Gen2 ×2, USB 2.0×2, USB-C×1, TF card Slot×1, DC Jack×1 Power DC 19V/1.9A(adapter included) or via USB-C Port System Windows 10 pro Feature RTC wake up/Wake on Lan/Power on auto power on (BIOS setting) / Network boot/

A 10th Gen Intel Core i3 1005G1 Ice Lake CPU may not sound impressive, with just two cores and a base frequency of just 1.2 GHz and a boost to 3.4 GHz, but it will get the job done for most tasks. Coming with 16GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM as standard we hope that this comes as two sticks of 8GB. This is the most likely configuration but past events have seen Minisforum use just a single stick.

It is good to see that Minisforum are listening to their community. Earlier review models of their previous AMD Ryzen DeskMini DMAF5 mini PC featured an M.2 2280 SATA slot, but this was later updated to an NVME slot for supporters. With the X35G we have a single M.2 2280 NVME slot supporting PCIe 3.0 4x with support for Intel Optane and according to the specifications provided by Minisforum there will also be support for M.2 2280 SATA and a 2.5 inch SATA SSD. Lots of storage options in such a small package.

With three outputs for video, two of which at 4K 60Hz (HDMI and DisplayPort) and the remaining USB C offering a 5K 120Hz output, we have plenty of options catering to all of our needs.

Dual Gigabit Ethernet and support for WiFi6 via an Intel WIFI6 AX200 along with a selection of USB 2.0, 3.1 Gen2 and USB C with video out and power input rounds off an interesting offering.

Right now all we know is that the DeskMini X35G will be on offer in October via the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. On the Minisforum site there is a sign up for "Super Early Bird Notifications" but as yet we have no indication on the prices and pledges for this campaign.