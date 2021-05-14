Motherboard Sales Slide Thanks to Graphics Card Bundle 'Deals'

According to DigiTimes, 2021 has seen a sharp decline in motherboard sales thanks to retailers like Newegg pairing motherboards together with graphics cards, which are in high demand. This has lead to an overabundance of motherboards being re-sold at discounted prices.

DigiTimes continues, saying that visibility for motherboards has been vague for the second half of the year. So we expect motherboard sales to continue to drop well into 2021.

This news is not surprising, given the voracious demand for graphics cards over the past year. Scalpers, miners, and gamers are all desperately trying to buy as many cards as possible, during the worst computer hardware shortage in history.

Retailers, as a result, are pushing 'combo deals,' paring a GPU with a motherboard or other component, to retain some graphics card stock while also making some extra money. Unfortunately, for a lot of people, these combo deals are the only way to buy a graphics card at all without paying a scalper a hugely inflated price. Thus, many are forced to buy an extra motherboard they will probably never use.

Many people (especially miners) are then selling the boards off rather than letting them go to waste.

So if you are looking for a motherboard purchase, there's never been a better time to check out the used market if you want to take some risk to save some cash on what may be abrand-new board well below MSRP.

Luckily for tech giants like Gigabyte, Asus, MSI, and others, the lack of motherboard sales is hugely offset by mining graphics card sales (plus however many gamers manage to get their hands on), so most board makers are probably doing just fine. But if you're in the market for one of the best motherboards, you shouldn't have much of a problem finding them in stock. In fact, with SSD prices rising thanks to Chia Coin and GPU prices in the stratosphere for the past year, motherboards may be one of the only component areas where you might be able to find a sweet deal these days.