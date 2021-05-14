Motherboard Sales Slide Thanks to Graphics Card Bundle 'Deals'

According to DigiTimes, 2021 has seen a sharp decline in motherboard sales thanks to retailers like Newegg pairing motherboards together with graphics cards, which are in high demand. This has lead to an overabundance of motherboards being re-sold at discounted prices.
DigiTimes continues, saying that visibility for motherboards has been vague for the second half of the year. So we expect motherboard sales to continue to drop well into 2021.
This news is not surprising, given the voracious demand for graphics cards over the past year. Scalpers, miners, and gamers are all desperately trying to buy as many cards as possible, during the worst computer hardware shortage in history.
Retailers, as a result, are pushing 'combo deals,' paring a GPU with a motherboard or other component, to retain some graphics card stock while also making some extra money. Unfortunately, for a lot of people, these combo deals are the only way to buy a graphics card at all without paying a scalper a hugely inflated price. Thus, many are forced to buy an extra motherboard they will probably never use.
Many people (especially miners) are then selling the boards off rather than letting them go to waste.
So if you are looking for a motherboard purchase, there's never been a better time to check out the used market if you want to take some risk to save some cash on what may be abrand-new board well below MSRP.
Luckily for tech giants like Gigabyte, Asus, MSI, and others, the lack of motherboard sales is hugely offset by mining graphics card sales (plus however many gamers manage to get their hands on), so most board makers are probably doing just fine. But if you're in the market for one of the best motherboards, you shouldn't have much of a problem finding them in stock. In fact, with SSD prices rising thanks to Chia Coin and GPU prices in the stratosphere for the past year, motherboards may be one of the only component areas where you might be able to find a sweet deal these days.
Someone buying a GPU being forced to buy a motherboard then reselling it to someone that actually wants to buy a motherboard doesn't reduce the number of motherboards sold. It's the exact same number of motherboards board sold.
It changes who is paying for the motherboard (GPU customers partially subsidize the motherboard customers) and the route from manufacturer to end customer but it in no way changes the number of motherboards sold to customers that want them. In fact, it's possible the numbers increase due to the subsidized price prompting sales that wouldn't happen at MSRP.
"Unfortunately, for a lot of people, these combo deals are the only way to buy a graphics card at all without paying a scalper a hugely inflated price "
Even the retailers are doing price inflation. And I would argue Newegg would be the worst unless the GPUs from these shuffle deals are actually from the marketplace? In that case, it would make more sense as to the ridiculous pricing. Despite the vendor price inflation, the prices are well above the MSRP. And, then on top of that you have to pay for something else that you don't want. That could be even worse than buying from a scalper.
I'm not familiar with business ethics or the logistics of supply and demand, but it seems if businesses are seeing that people will pay anything, it only makes since to closely match scalpers prices.
Not to mention the top tier motherboards are still very hard to get.