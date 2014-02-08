MSI Also Announces Intel Bay Trail J1800 Motherboard

A couple of manufacturers have already announced their J1800-based motherboards, and now MSI is joining the club with its own offering: the J1800I.

The J1800I is a Mini-ITX board that packs the Intel Celeron J1800 CPU. The Celeron J1800 CPU is a dual-core Bay Trail processor that has a base frequency of 2.41 GHz and a Turbo frequency of 2.58 GHz. It has 1 MB of L2 cache. The GPU aboard has a frequency of 688 MHz, with a maximum dynamic frequency of 792 MHz. In its entirety, the CPU has a TDP of only 10 Watts.

MSI's version has two DDR3 SODIMM slots, allowing for up to 8 GB of memory. Also aboard are two SATA2 ports, one PCIe x1 slot, along with USB 2.0 headers. MSI has also packed the board with its Military Class 4 hardware, which should allow for more stable and reliable operation as well as a longer lifespan.

Rear I/O connectivity is handled by a pair of USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a VGA port, a DVI port, a pair of old-school PS/2 ports, HD audio jacks, and lastly, Gigabit Ethernet.

There was no official word on pricing yet, though these J1800-based boards are rumored to go over the counter for about $60 when they are available.