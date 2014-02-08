Trending

MSI Also Announces Intel Bay Trail J1800 Motherboard

By Components 

MSI's also built a J1800-based motherboard.

A couple of manufacturers have already announced their J1800-based motherboards, and now MSI is joining the club with its own offering: the J1800I.

The J1800I is a Mini-ITX board that packs the Intel Celeron J1800 CPU. The Celeron J1800 CPU is a dual-core Bay Trail processor that has a base frequency of 2.41 GHz and a Turbo frequency of 2.58 GHz. It has 1 MB of L2 cache. The GPU aboard has a frequency of 688 MHz, with a maximum dynamic frequency of 792 MHz. In its entirety, the CPU has a TDP of only 10 Watts.

MSI's version has two DDR3 SODIMM slots, allowing for up to 8 GB of memory. Also aboard are two SATA2 ports, one PCIe x1 slot, along with USB 2.0 headers. MSI has also packed the board with its Military Class 4 hardware, which should allow for more stable and reliable operation as well as a longer lifespan.

Rear I/O connectivity is handled by a pair of USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a VGA port, a DVI port, a pair of old-school PS/2 ports, HD audio jacks, and lastly, Gigabit Ethernet.

There was no official word on pricing yet, though these J1800-based boards are rumored to go over the counter for about $60 when they are available.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mcduman 08 February 2014 03:13
    looks fanless
    Reply
  • fil1p 08 February 2014 03:50
    It doesn't really need a fan, at least it shouldn't need one as it has a very low TDP, thus a passive heatsink should be enough. I am looking forward to these Bay Trail boards, especially considering the price.
    Reply
  • The3monitors 08 February 2014 04:35
    The last Celeron I bought was when I wanted to bypass the Pentium II at 466.. And that bastard did at cooler temps too(with a nice fan of course).
    Reply
  • Sangeet Khatri 08 February 2014 06:25
    Wondering why the socket is rotated by 45 degrees? Just something that you don't see everyday.
    Reply
  • bigpinkdragon286 08 February 2014 06:37
    Wondering why the socket is rotated by 45 degrees? Just something that you don't see everyday.
    There's no socket, the chip is directly soldered to the board. I suspect the chip is oriented that way to facilitate easier routing of the circuitry.
    Reply
  • Sangeet Khatri 08 February 2014 07:41
    12632065 said:
    Wondering why the socket is rotated by 45 degrees? Just something that you don't see everyday.
    There's no socket, the chip is directly soldered to the board. I suspect the chip is oriented that way to facilitate easier routing of the circuitry.

    Okay, that could be one reason. Anyways I knew that the CPU is soldered there, but I did not knew what to call it, hence I called it socket. :D
    Reply
  • rwinches 08 February 2014 13:01
    Lipstick on a pig.
    Reply
  • icsit 08 February 2014 14:42
    $60
    Reply
  • ThisIsMe 09 February 2014 05:31
    still just one ethernet port *sighs* :(
    Reply
  • mightymaxio 09 February 2014 07:16
    This would have been awesome with two internet ports. That PCIE slot would be great for a raid card and then it would have made a super nice low powered NAS.
    Reply