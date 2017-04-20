MSI's GAMING X+ Series Brings Faster Memory To Its GTX 1080 Cards

Hot on the heels of its Gaming And Armor Series RX 5xx series launch, MSI announced the addition of its new GAMING X+ series. The four new Pascal- based GPUs are all GTX 1080s. These new additions to the company's ever growing line of graphics cards are built on a completely new custom PCB design using Military Class 4 components.

The MSI GeForce GTX 1080 GAMING X+ 8G and the GTX 1080 GAMING+ 8G are armed with 8GB 11Gb/s GDDR5X memory, and the GTX 1080 GAMING X+ 6G and GTX 1080 GAMING+ 6G come equipped with 6GB 9Gb/s GDDR5.

MSI has also updated its Twin Frozr VI custom cooling solution with the new Torx Fan 2.0, which the company said generates 22% more air pressure than the previous Torx Fan technology. Also included is a solid metal backplate that adds structural strength and enhances the cosmetic appearance of the GAMING X+ line. The heatsink boasts a solid nickel-plated copper baseplate and 8mm copper heat pipes for optimal heat transfer.

The company went on to say that the TWIN FROZR VI cooler allows for higher core and memory clock speeds. That, combined with the faster graphics memory, provides an overall boost to graphics performance that should translate into increased performance in games.

In addition to the upgrades on the hardware side of things, MSI has also updated its Gaming App. The latest version of the MSI Gaming App allows gamers to quickly switch between OC, Gaming, and Silent performance modes as well as a unique "One-click to VR" function that’s designed to optimize your PC instantly for virtual reality gaming. The LED control tab gives gamers the option to choose one of five lighting modes with a single click of the mouse.

We have reached out to MSI for pricing and availability.