MSI Also Boasts 10 GTX 1050, 1050Ti Graphics Cards

MSI is quick to follow Nvidia whenever new graphics cards are announced. This time, it's doing so for the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti launch with a grand total of ten new cards. Four cards in the lineup carry the "Gaming" name and come with a TwinFrozr VI cooler, two come with a simple dual-fan cooler, and another four have only single-fan heatsinks.

The TwinFrozr VI cooler that comes on the top-tier cards boasts fancy aluminum fin arrays with heatpipes, two MSI Torx 2.0 fans, and zero-RPM fans. This means that they look great, cool well, and are also quiet when the GPU’s temperature is below 60°C and the fans aren't spinning. They also have 6-pin PCIe power connectors despite the 75W TDP rating, and they come with three frequency modes: Silent mode, Gaming mode, and OC mode. The cards carrying a TwinFrozr VI cooler measure 229mm long and occupy two expansion slots.

Dropping down a tier, the dual-fan variants of the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti do still come with factory overclocks. They don’t feature aluminum fin arrays with heatpipes, but rather simple aluminum cooling blocks and simple fans. They measure 215mm long and occupy two expansion slots.

The single-fan variants may be the simplest of all, but even some of those have factory overclocks. They’re notably more compact at 177mm long, making them ideal for use in Mini-ITX systems, where space is a luxury.

Nvidia said the first GTX 1050 Ti cards should hit the market on October 25 with an MSRP of $139, with the GTX 1050 to follow later at $109. We expect the "Gaming" cards with high-end coolers to carry higher price tags than mentioned here, although the single- and dual-fan units should sell for prices closer to the MSRP.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

MSI GTX 1050 Ti Cards 1050 Ti GAMING X 4G 1050 Ti GAMING 4G 1050 Ti 4GT OC 1050 Ti 4G OC 1050 Ti 4G GPU GP106-300 GP107-400 Base Clock OC: 1,379MHz Gaming: 1,354MHz Silent: 1,290MHz OC: 1,316MHz Gaming: 1,303MHz Silent: 1,290MHz 1,341MHz 1,290MHz Boost Clock OC: 1,493MHz Gaming: 1,468MHz Silent: 1,392MHz OC: 1,430MHz Gaming: 1,417MHz Silent: 1,392MHz 1,455MHz 1,392MHz Memory 4GB GDDR5 Memory Clock OC: 7,108MHz Gaming: 7,008MHz Silent: 7,008MHz OC: 7,008MHz Gaming: 7,008MHz Silent: 7,008MHz 7,000MHz Memory Bus 128-bit Power Connector 6-pin None Ports -DVI-D -DisplayPort -HDMI Thermal Solution Twin Frozr VI Dual fan Single fan Dimensions 229x131x39mm 215x112x38mm 177x118x34mm Availability Unknown MSRP TBD