MSI Launches RGB-Less GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU For $1,900

MSI has created another GeForce RTX 3090 Ti under the Black Trio (opens in new tab)moniker. This AIB partner card separates itself from the rest of MSI’s 3090 Ti lineup by featuring a fully blacked-out color scheme. Core specifications, however, remain identical to the Gaming Trio variant. Pricing of the Black Trio retails for $1.906 in Japan (opens in new tab) (via momomo_us (opens in new tab)), but official pricing and availability in America are unknown.

At first glance, it almost appears that MSI duplicated EVGA’s Black branding; however, this is not the case. Contrary to EVGA, MSI’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio is the company’s only fully blacked-out GeForce RTX 3090 Ti so far. The entire graphics card, from top to bottom, is coated in a matte black finish, with no RGB lighting in sight. It is a direct contrast to the vanilla Gaming Trio, including RGB lighting and a mix of black and silver accents.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio is an excellent alternative to the flashy flagship Nvidia AIB partner cards we are used to seeing. Its stealthy approach suits gamers who prefer function over form or like black-themed PC builds.

Besides the drastic change in color format, the MSI GeForce RTX Black Trio is identical to the standard model. Featuring the same clock speeds and, of course, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, with its impressive 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB of VRAM. In addition, the triple-fan Tri-Frozr 2 cooler design remains the same, with three Torx 4 fans and a thick triple-slot form factor.

Strangely, however, the only tangible difference between the two variants is in weight, with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio weighing a measly 13 grams less than the Gaming Trio. Presumably, this very minute weight difference is related to the Black Trio’s lack of integrated LED RGB lighting and the change to black plastic accents instead of silver. Either way, this minute weight difference is entirely unnoticeable.

Again, we still don’t have official details on pricing or availability for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Black Trio. But, with the Gaming Trio variant costing $1,949 on Amazon (opens in new tab) at the time of this writing, the Black version should cost less.