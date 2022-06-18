MSI X570 Beta BIOS Enables Ryzen 7 5800X3D Tweaking

A user (via Komachi_Ensaka (opens in new tab)) on the MSI forums (opens in new tab) has shared a beta firmware for MSI's MEG X570 Unify motherboard that unlocks several previously unavailable options for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

Before the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's launch, AMD had confirmed that overclocking was off the table. The chipmaker blocked all frequency and core voltage adjustment options from the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, so that owners won't see any of those options inside the motherboard's BIOS. Unfortunately, that also leaves out the opportunity to undervolt the processor. Nonetheless, some AMD motherboards on the market come with an external clock generator that reportedly allows you to overclock the BCLK on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

According to Svet, the administrator on the MSI forums, the E7C35AMS firmware for the MEG X570 Unify has unlocked additional Vcore offset, Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), and Curve Optimizer. The forum user claims that MSI doesn't recommend users to overlock their Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

In addition to the beta firmware, the MSI forum administrator also shared screenshots of some Cinebench R23 runs that he did on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Unfortunately, he didn't detail the settings he had modified, but his results showed a 4.7% higher multi-core performance. Sadly, single-core performance didn't see any benefits, with a margin of less than 1%.

The firmware is currently in beta, so MSI still has to iron out all the bugs and whatnot. For example, it's unknown if the brand only offers the unlocked options on the MEG X570 Unify or if it'll extend support to other AMD motherboards. There's also no word on when the official firmware will be ready.