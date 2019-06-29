MSI's X570 Godlike Motherboard Could Cost Almost $800

Credit: Tom's Hardware

Though rumors about MSI's most luxurious X570 board have been floating around for some weeks now, and they were nothing more than rumors until the X570 Godlike appeared on Newegg Canada for $1050 Canadian, which is roughly equivalent to $800 USD. If this Newegg listing is not a mistake, the rumors about MSI pricing the Godlike at $777 are likely true. $777 was likely chosen for the same reason AMD chose July 7th to launch Ryzen 3000: It sounds nice, and it fits with the 7nm node AMD uses for the Zen 2 processors.



MSI's CEO Charles Chiang hinted at high prices for X570 boards, so it's not too surprising to see this coming to reality. It is, however, a significant departure from the pricing structure we saw for motherboards with the X370 and X470 chipset, and the premium pricing has likely arisen from Ryzen 3000's improved single threaded and significantly enhanced multi-core performance thanks to the 12-core Ryzen 7 3900X and 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X.



At such a high price, the X570 Godlike is one of the most expensive motherboards in recent memory, even when you consider Intel's HEDT chipsets like X299 and X399. However, it isn't necessarily overpriced since the features X570 delivers are almost on par with HEDT boards, and the additional quality motherboard vendors like MSI are putting into their X570 boards do demand higher prices. X570 almost exists in an entirely different class than the previous generation X470 chipset. We'll have to see whether or not that's a good thing.