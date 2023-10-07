New Freeware Detects Fake USB Drives with Inflated Capacity

Veteran US software engineer and security researcher Steve Gibson has announced a new drive tool from Gibson Research Corporation (GRC). The underlying purpose of ValiDrive v1.0 is to “spot-check any USB mass storage drive for fraudulently missing storage,” which has become ever more important given the influx of fake drives flooding online retailers. This freeware tool also checks any USB-connected drive for read / write errors.

Dirty dozen fake flash storage drives, bought from Amazon last month (Image credit: GRC)

In case it isn’t clear from your own experience of buying discount USB drives why it will be useful, Gibson reveals that he bought 12 drives from Amazon in the last month, and ValiDrive proved that “every single one of them was a bogus fraudulent drive.” See the image above for the motley collection of deceitful drives that can be picked up from one of the world’s biggest online marketplaces.

Gibson’s Amazon shopping splurge was prompted by testers of SpinRite v6.1 (GRC's premier mass storage maintenance and data recovery system) being perturbed at the “diabolical” proliferation of fake USB drives on the market. These fraudulent drives don’t offer the capacities advertised and will routinely lose data to maintain their deceit.

Above, you can see an example ValiDrive UI screenshot showing a scan result. GRC says that this USB drive was sold as a 2 TB capacity device, but only 62 GB of capacity was present and verified by the tool.

ValiDrive certainly sounds like quite a thorough testing tool. Where Windows and lesser sys-info tools are happy to go along with and misreport fraudulently described drive capacities, ValiDrive is claimed to put the storage through a “576-region spot-check to test the readability, writability, and true storage presence of any [USB connected] drive.”

ValiDrive 1.0 is a pleasingly compact and portable app, as we have grown to expect from GRC, weighing in at just 95KB. Some may criticize the Windows 3.1 aesthetics, but others will find it no-frills and functional, or even retro-cute. In addition to Gibson’s dirty dozen Amazon drive testing, respondents to the developer’s Twitter post seem pretty happy with ValiDrive so far. Several tested drives which users suspected to be fraudulent were found to be so. Meanwhile, others testing big brand drives from reputable sellers have reported success in capacity verification.

We have recently reported on fake SSDs and fake high-performance external SSDs packed with microSD cards.

ValiDrive 1.0 is available to download now and is freeware.