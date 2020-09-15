New HP Omen Wireless Gaming Peripherals Help Keep Your Desk Clear

HP released a pile of new gaming peripherals today meant to help keep your desk a little more clutter-free. In addition to its new wireless mouse, which you can check out via our HP Omen Vector review, HP's also cutting the cord on its latest headset and keyboard.

The new batch of hardware includes the HP Omen Frequency wireless geadset and HP Omen Spacer wireless tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard. Both devices are designed with gaming in mind and use HP's Warp 2.4 GHz wireless dongle technology, which is supposed to reduce lag by continuously scouring for the most reliable wireless frequency.

HP Omen Frequency

HP Omen Frequency wireless headset (Image credit: HP)

In the case of the Omen Frequency wireless headset, the cans use HP's Warp tech to reduce lag by continuously scouring for the most reliable wireless frequency.

As common among many offerings competing for the Best Gaming Headset crown today, the Omen Frequency wireless headset features virtual 7.1 surround sound. It connects to PCs via a USB Type-A connection featuring a 24-bit DAC. You also get the option to connect via 3.5mm. The cans use 53mm drivers and also have a noise-canceling mic that automatically mutes when flipped up away from the face.

The Omen Frequency should charge quickly, since it uses a USB-C cable. HP claims it can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. Our favorite wireless headset, the SteelSeries Arctis 7, claims up to 24 hours, so 30 hours would be pretty respectable.

Available this December for $169.99, the Omen Frequency is compatible with gaming PCs, as well as consoles, Macs and iOS, with the option to create custom audio profiles for individual programs.

HP Omen Spacer

HP Omen Spacer wireless TKL keyboard (Image credit: HP)

Tackling the wireless keyboard market, HP's Omen Spacer wireless TKL keyboard lacks a numpad but does have a security feature that's supposed to help hide your keystrokes from cyber criminals. Since wireless keyboards send data over the air, HP included 128-bit encryption here. This may sound like overkill for a keyboard in HP's gaming lineup, but with its toned down design, we could the Omen Spacer in a professional setting -- so long as your work doesn't require a lot of numerical input.

The Omen Spacer uses Cherry MX Brown switches, making it a candidate for the best gaming keyboard for tactile typing fans

HP claims just 5 minutes of charging is enough time to power the keyboard for 6 hours. The clacker has a removable cable, as well as a magnetic and detachable palm rest. Appealing to gamers, it also has anti-ghosting, which helps register multiple simultaneous key presses. You can also configure the LEDs via HP's Omen Command Center application.

Available now, the Omen Spacer is competing against the best wireless keyboards with a hefty $160 price tag.

HP also announced some other gaming devices today, including a wired headset called the Omen Blast with a 53mm driver and 7.1 surround sound.