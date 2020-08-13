Trending

New Windows 10 Update Will Provide More GPU Options

This week, the Windows 10 team released a preview of build 20190 to Windows Insiders via the Dev Channel. The new update comes with a change that gives users more control over GPU settings—especially those with multiple GPUs.

The first new change enables Windows to determine which is the the power saving GPU and which is a discrete graphics card. When starting an application, Windows 10 will decide what GPU an application requires. So if gaming, Windows 10 will use a discrete graphics card. For web browsing or productivity it will switch to a power saving GPU.

Another change is an option so users can assign a specific GPU to individual applications. Changing GPUs for a given program is as easy as making a change via Settings and via a drop down menu in Graphics Settings, telling Windows which graphics card to use.

If you can't wait for an update and want to try out these features right now then check out the blog post on the official Windows website and sign up to the Windows Insiders Dev Channel.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 13 August 2020 17:48
    now finally a new feature worth MS spending time getting right. if ti works well, this could be very useful for those who have integrated graphics.

    if it let's you use both at the same time easily, then it would be a great feature, but the article did not mention whether that could be done or not.
  • TerryLaze 13 August 2020 18:11
    Another change is an option so users can assign a specific GPU to individual applications. Changing GPUs for a given program is as easy as making a change via Settings and via a drop down menu in Graphics Settings, telling Windows which graphics card to use.
    This has been a feature for two years now,the windows doing it automatically is the only new change.
    _rxFxdvO3fQ:217View: https://youtu.be/_rxFxdvO3fQ?t=217
  • TerryLaze 13 August 2020 18:12
    Math Geek said:
    if it let's you use both at the same time easily, then it would be a great feature, but the article did not mention whether that could be done or not.
    At the same time yes but not for the same goal each card will still only run one software.
  • wr3zzz 14 August 2020 00:34
    So many unanswered questions. Do both iGPU and dGPU need to connect to the display? How does Windows send signal to the monitor if only one is connected? Also what is the switching latency?
  • rouni 14 August 2020 02:38
    I have been able to do this on my Surfacebook 1 and Surfacebook 2 for a long time. I did not realize this was not a regular feature of Windows 10
  • hannibal 14 August 2020 05:01
    wr3zzz said:
    So many unanswered questions. Do both iGPU and dGPU need to connect to the display? How does Windows send signal to the monitor if only one is connected? Also what is the switching latency?
    Both have to be Connected unles there Are some go through connections. The picture can not macically go to screen without connections.
  • wr3zzz 14 August 2020 06:38
    hannibal said:
    Both have to be Connected unles there Are some go through connections. The picture can not macically go to screen without connections.

    Oh well, it's for notebooks with dGPU only then. From the wording I thought Windows is making video pass through standard and ubiquitous.
  • TerryLaze 14 August 2020 08:35
    hannibal said:
    Both have to be Connected unles there Are some go through connections. The picture can not macically go to screen without connections.
    No only one GPU has to be connected and you can send the video from both GPUs to that display,you can also connect both GPUs and have one display on the other if you want.
    You can get a mining GPU without any outputs and have it output through the mobo output as long as your CPU has an iGPU.
