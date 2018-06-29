Niantic Developing AR Platform That “Understands Reality”

Niantic has revealed its next project, and it it's not a Pokémon game. The mobile AR developer is building a platform to help it and other developers create better augmented experiences. The Niantic Real World Platform uses computer vision technology to map the environment and the objects within it and leverages machine learning to understand the context of objects and how they interact with each other.

Niantic’s new technology enables it to create AR experiences that blend in with the real world. For example, Niantic’s special mapping features occlusion technology that enables virtual characters to move behind real objects. The occlusion system isn’t perfect, but it’s a big improvement over Niantic’s previous AR technology. Niantic said the technology is still in the early days of development, though, so the company should have plenty of time to refine it.

Well-Equipped to Get AR Right

Niantic is well-equipped to solve AR technology's challenges because it recently acquired a couple of companies to help it create the Niantic Real World Platform. In February, it snapped up Escher Reality for its expertise with computer vision technology, and this week Niantic announced the acquisition of Matrix Mill and its team of computer vision and machine learning experts.