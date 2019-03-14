Fortnite Streamer Ninja May Have Been Paid $1 Million to Stream Apex Legends on Launch

by

Credit: Eric_Ananmalay / ESPAT Media / Getty ImagesCredit: Eric_Ananmalay / ESPAT Media / Getty ImagesTyler Blevins, renowned Fornite streamer, was reported (Reuters) to have been paid $1 million (£750,000) to stream Apex Legends on launch. Although EA refused to comment on the exact amount, an inside source confirmed to Reuters that the sum Tyler received was that $1 million jackpot, almost double the streamer’s average monthly income (reported to be around $500,000 a month, split between YouTube, Twitch and sponsorship deals).

For that, EA netted streamed gameplay up to Midday on February 5th and a bunch of tweets surrounding the game, anything after that was organic. A bevy of other large streamers were recruited by Electronic Arts to play the new game on launch as well, although again no confirmation on just how much they money received.

For EA however, this money is essentially short change, after Apex launched, the company’s stock price skyrocketed by a staggering 16%, increasing the company’s overall value by $4 billion (£3.02 billion). Apex Legends is a hit new free-to-play battle royale style game, that garnered over 25 million users, and 2 million consecutive players within a week of launching.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Zak Storey

Zak's first introduction to the world of computing was back in 1996, at the tender age of 5. A passion shared with his father, he was building systems at the age of 10, and has been obsessed ever since. Graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism in 2014, he started working for PC Format magazine in the UK before moving over to work full time on Maximum PC in the US, eventually leaving his position as Deputy Editor to join the Tom's Hardware team. He specializes in system-building, liquid-cooling, and likes to think he can overclock too.

Read more
Most Popular
  1. Microsoft Fixes the Windows 10 Update That Caused In-Game Issues
  2. Microsoft Backtracks on Windows 10 DX12 Exclusivity
  3. Best Gaming Keyboards for 2019
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.