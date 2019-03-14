Fortnite Streamer Ninja May Have Been Paid $1 Million to Stream Apex Legends on Launch

Credit: Eric_Ananmalay / ESPAT Media / Getty ImagesTyler Blevins, renowned Fornite streamer, was reported (Reuters) to have been paid $1 million (£750,000) to stream Apex Legends on launch. Although EA refused to comment on the exact amount, an inside source confirmed to Reuters that the sum Tyler received was that $1 million jackpot, almost double the streamer’s average monthly income (reported to be around $500,000 a month, split between YouTube, Twitch and sponsorship deals).

For that, EA netted streamed gameplay up to Midday on February 5th and a bunch of tweets surrounding the game, anything after that was organic. A bevy of other large streamers were recruited by Electronic Arts to play the new game on launch as well, although again no confirmation on just how much they money received.

For EA however, this money is essentially short change, after Apex launched, the company’s stock price skyrocketed by a staggering 16%, increasing the company’s overall value by $4 billion (£3.02 billion). Apex Legends is a hit new free-to-play battle royale style game, that garnered over 25 million users, and 2 million consecutive players within a week of launching.