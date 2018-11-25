New Ninth-Generation Intel Processors Spotted in Lenovo Spec Sheet

Intel's 9th Gen CPUs seem to be coming to laptops sooner rather than later. Three new processors have shown up on a spec sheet for the Lenovo IdeaPad S530-13IWL, though we don't know specifically when the notebook or the chips will arrive.

The spec sheet lists the following processors:

Intel Core i7-8565U Intel Core i7-9550U Intel Core i5-8265U Intel Core i5-9250U Intel Core i3-8145U Intel Core i3-9130U

While those 8th Gen processors are on the market, the i7-9550U, i5-9250U and i3-9130U are all new. Because the IdeaPad S530 will offer both sets of chips, it's possible that they share the same (or very similar) pin-out as their 8th Gen brethren.

Previous leaked documents have suggested that the ninth-gen chips will release in Q2 of 2019, and that they are quad-core chips with 15W TDP and 2MB of cache per core.

Because of the difference in architectures, one can speculate that these are Intel's fabled 10-nanometer "Ice Lake" chips, though they could also be the rumored Comet Lake. As with all early information, we'll keep digging until we find more definitive information. This seemingly finished spec sheet from Lenovo may suggest an announcement soon, possibly at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Update 11/25, 4:20 p.m.: Some readers have pointed out that IWL in the code likely stands for "Intel Whiskey Lake." The 8th Gen CPUs are indeed Whiskey Lake, but the 9th Gen processors are unknown.