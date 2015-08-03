Noon VR Headset To Challenge Gear VR, Google Cardboard At $89

NextCore Corporation, based out of Seoul, South Korea, launched a new smartphone VR headset to compete with the likes of Gear VR and Google Cardboard, along with an accompanying application and VR content sharing service.

Noon VR is a combination of a smartphone VR headset and an accompanying application. Along with Noon VR, NextCore has partnered with Koom VR, a virtual reality content distribution service, to allow users to share their own creations or view content others have uploaded.

Noon VR's application is available for iOS and Android smartphones, and it's designed to accompany the Noon VR headset. NextCore claimed that the Noon VR app offers the most responsive interface control on the market. Head movements, finger tap gestures and even eye gaze tracking are used to navigate within the app.

Noon VR is used to view video content stored on your phone in VR and to access the Koom VR content distribution service, where you can download other content or upload your own. Koom VR is a VR video content distribution service with over 1,000 individual pieces of VR content already available, and it offers the ability for users to share their own videos, too. A code to unlock the software comes with the purchase of a Noon VR headset.

The Noon VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones with screens between 4.7 and 5.5 inches. Apple iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S3 through S6, as well as the Note 3 and 4 are all compatible, and NextCore said other phones will work too, such as the OnePlus One, ZenFone 2, Nexus 5 and others.

The headset features an elastic band docking system to keep your smartphone secure (similar to what you find on bicycle accessories). The front features a plastic cover that snaps over it, which NextCore said is to keep dust out. Vents are found along the top to prevent the lenses from fogging up during extended use.

To keep it secured to your head, Noon VR features a Velcro strap harness that goes around and above your head. The headset was designed to be very light (8 oz.), and a padded facemask is used to keep it comfortable on your face. Noon VR also includes wide viewing angle lenses, which allow for up to 95-degree views that NextCore said don't cause eye-fatigue.

NextCore aims to make virtual reality easily accessible and has priced the Noon VR headset accordingly. The HMD is available now through Amazon and Noon VR for $89.

