Now's Your Chance to Buy SK Hynix's Old Chip Fab in Oregon: Auction Opens at $1.5 Million

If you've ever wanted to buy a chip factory, now's your chance! The chip fab that used to belong to Hynix up until 2015 (though it was shut down in 2008) is for sale, with the auction opening with a starting bid of $1.5 million, as reported by Oregon Live.

The fab in question is located at 1830 Willow Creek Circle, Eugene, Oregon, and has a floor space of 1.2-million square feet. it has a huge amount of excess land available for further expansion and comes with one clean room of 122-thousand square feet.

(Image credit: Ten-X.com)

The property also has lots of power access with two 42 MW substations for 84 MW of power, has access to high-speed internet, as well as a water discharge capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day. Included in the property is even some of the old infrastructure for 200mm wafer manufacturing, according to the listing.

Eugene Technology Center's History

(Image credit: Ten-X.com)

The factory was first opened in 1998, after SK Hynix invested $1.5 billion into the factory. Only a decade later, in 2008 SK Hynix closed the factory, putting roughly 1,400 people out of jobs.

After this, the fab remained unused for years until in 2015, Avago, now known as Broadcom, bought the fab for $21 million, only to abandon those plans in 2016.



Following that, Corning (the company that makes the Gorilla Glass in your phone), bought the factory for $13.4 million but did not end up using it for anything.

Fast forward three years and the factory is once again for sale, this time with the auction opening at just $1.5 million. If you want in, you'll have to pay a $25,000 participation deposit to cast your bid from March 23 through March 25, 2020.

