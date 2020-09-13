Nvidia Announces ARM Acquisition for $40 Billion

After months of speculation and reports yesterday that a deal was imminent, Nvidia announced today that it is acquiring ARM Limited from SoftBank in a transaction valued at $40 billion. The press release states that SoftBank "will remain committed to Arm’s long-term success through its ownership stake in NVIDIA, expected to be under 10 percent," implying that Nvidia will gain full control of ARM. However, the transaction does not include ARM's IoT Services Group, which remains with SoftBank.

The deal ranks as the largest semiconductor acquisition in history, and marks the second-largest tech acquisition in history behind Dell's $64 billion purchase of EMC. As expected, the ARM/Nvidia deal will be subject to regulatory approval

Nvidia stated that it will remain committed to ARM's open licensing model and customer neutrality, all while expanding ARM's IP licensing portfolio with Nvidia technology. According to the press release, ARM licensees have already shipped over 180 billion chips based on the ARM architecture, making the addition of Nvidia IP to that portfolio an enticing proposition. ARM's intellectual property will also remain registered in the U.K., and Nvidia will "retain the name and strong brand identity of ARM."

ARM will remain headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and Nvidia announced that it will expand ARM's R&D presence there in a new AI research and education center that will house an ARM/Nvidia-powered AI supercomputer for research.

Pending regulatory approval, Nvidia will pay SoftBank a total of $21.5 billion in Nvidia common stock and $12 billion in cash, which includes $2 billion payable at signing. SoftBank could receive an additional $5 billion in cash or common stock under an earn-out construct, meaning the payment hinges on specific financial performance targets. Additionally, Nvidia will issue $1.5 billion in equity to ARM employees.

That works out to $33.5 billion in guaranteed money for SoftBank, which purchased ARM for $31.4 billion in 2016.

Nvidia also announced a webcast on September 14 at 5:30am PT that will cover the details of the acquisition. The webcast will be available on Nvidia's Investor Relations website.

This is a breaking news item, more coverage will follow shortly. For more analysis of the rationale behind Nvidia's acquisition of ARM, head here to our coverage from yesterday of the pending deal.