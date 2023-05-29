How to Watch Nvidia's Computex 2023 Keynote

Fresh off of an epic week where his company's valuation jumped up to nearly a trillion dollars, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is taking the stage at Computex 2023 to talk about artificial intelligence and accelerated computing.

The event starts at 11 am Taipei time on Monday, May 29th, which translates to 11 pm ET Sunday in the U.S. or 4 am Monday in the UK. We'll be covering all the big news from the keynote on Tom's Hardware, but, if you want to watch Huang talk live (or review it later), the YouTube stream is embedded below.

What to Expect from Nvidia's Computex Keynote

Nvidia hasn't said much about what it might be announcing during the keynote, but we expect it to focus on AI developments and some of its non-gaming areas of expertise such as large-scale datacenter computing and industrial robotics. While it's possible that Nvidia will preview a new consumer RTX GPU, we don't think that PC components will be a big part of the speech.

Nvidia just announced its RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti a couple of weeks ago and we published our review of the RTX 4060 Ti just last week. If the company were to announce any major new cards or a new series of cards any time soon, it seems likely it would wait until later in the year.