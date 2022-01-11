Nvidia Announces AI-Powered DLDSR in Upcoming Game Ready Driver

Nvidia announced an upcoming Game Ready Driver that will include several new graphic enhancements, alongside an AI-powered Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) feature. Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR) is an artificial intelligence-enhanced version of the DSR option found in the Nvidia Control Panel. DLDSR “renders a game at higher, more detailed resolution before intelligently shrinking the result back down to the resolution of your monitor,” Nvidia said on its website.



According to Nvidia, DLDSR’s downsampling method and artificial intelligence allow for fewer inputs and improved image quality, respectively, over normal DSR. As such, the image quality of DLDSR 2.25X will be comparable to DSR 4X, but with improved performance. DLDSR will utilize Nvidia's Tensor Cores found on RTX graphics cards and is set to work for “most” games. (Based on our experience with DSR, anything that automatically renders at your desktop resolution likely won't work properly.)

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia also announced its joint effort with Pascal Gilcher, author of the ReShade Ray Tracing Filter, along with other members of the modding community to produce three new Freestyle filters for its GeForce Experience tool:



"SSRTGI (Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination), commonly known as the “Ray Tracing ReShade Filter” enhances lighting and shadows of your favorite titles to create a greater sense of depth and realism. SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) emphasizes the appearance of shadows near the intersections of 3D objects, especially within dimly lit/indoor environments. Dynamic DOF (Depth of Field) applies bokeh-style blur based on the proximity of objects within the scene giving your game a more cinematic suspenseful feel."



Nvidia says utilizing Gilcher’s newly modified SSRTGI filter alongside DLDSR can produce a “remaster experience” of classic games like Prey.

The image at the top shows Prey running at native 1080p and 145fps next to images of it running in DSR 4K>1080p at 108fps and DLDSR 2.25X 1620p>1080p at 143fps. The announcement of DLDSR comes following the tease of AMD’s Raedon Super Resolution upscaling tech a few weeks ago.



Both DLDSR and the new Freestyle filters are slated to arrive in the upcoming Game Ready Driver that will be available on January 14.