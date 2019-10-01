Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver for Tom Clancy's Latest

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Nvidia released the GeForce Game Ready 436.48 WHQL driver today with improved support for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the upcoming HTC Vive Cosmos headset and the Oculus Studios title Asgard's Wrath.

Breakpoint is the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running Ghost Recon franchise set to debut October 4. The game features drop-in drop-out online co-op, a new injury system that make getting shot more than just a momentary inconvenience and other changes to the series formula. (It also features Jon Bernthal from The Punisher and The Walking Dead, which means this entry's voice acting is all but guaranteed to be more badass than ever.)

As for the Cosmos, it's HTC's latest VR headset and will be released October 3. Pre-orders started September 12. The device features redesigned Vive Reality System software, inside-out room-scale tracking that removes the need for additional base stations and other improvements over HTC's previous headsets. Nvidia extended the VR love to Oculus, too, by improving support for the Asgard's Wrath adventure game it's releasing October 10.

Nvidia said in the driver's full release notes that it also fixed a problem with Tom Clancy's The Division 2 that resulted in the game crashing when played in DirectX 12 mode, an issue that led to an error message appearing when using some of its tools in Vulkan-based games and other miscellaneous improvements. The GeForce Game Ready 436.48 WHQL driver is available now via GeForce Experience and Nvidia's website.